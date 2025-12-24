Cybercrime Crackdown: 48 Suspects Arrested in Dawhenya, Ningo-Prampram

Samuel Nartey George, the Minister for Communication, has announced the arrest of 48 suspected cybercrime operatives in Accra

The suspects, believed to be Nigerian nationals, were apprehended in the Dawhenya area of the Ningo-Prampram Constituency

The operation was led by the Cyber Security Authority in collaboration with National Security and Ghana Police Service operatives

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

The Minister for Communication, Digital Technology & Innovations, Samuel Nartey George, has announced the arrest of 48 suspected cybercrime operatives in the Greater Accra Region.

According to the Minister, the suspects were apprehended during a coordinated, intelligence-led operation in the Dawhenya area of the Ningo-Prampram Constituency.

Samuel Nartey George, Minister for Communication, Digital Technology & Innovations, announces the arrest of 48 alleged cybercriminals. Photo credit: Samuel Nartey George/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

In a post on Facebook on Wednesday, December 24, 2025, he wrote:

"Once again, we have struck at the heart of cybercrime operations within our beloved homeland. A nighttime operation led by the Cyber Security Authority Ghana, in collaboration with the National Security and the Ghana Police Service, has resulted in the arrest of 48 suspected cybercrime operatives during a coordinated, intelligence-led operation in the Dawhenya area of the Ningo-Prampram Constituency," he added.

Sam George, who also serves as the Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, disclosed that the operation was led by the Cyber Security Authority (CSA), in collaboration with National Security and the Ghana Police Service.

He said the suspects are believed to be Nigerian nationals, based on preliminary interrogation, comprising 46 males and two females.

Read the Facebook post below:

Cybercrime crackdown: What suspects are accused of

The Minister, who supervises the CSA, said that the suspects are linked to a range of cyber-related criminal activities, including romance scams, online investment fraud, impersonation schemes, and illicit online gold trading.

He further listed some of the items retrieved from the suspects during the operation:

54 laptops

39 mobile phones

One Starlink internet device

Eight MTN TurboNet routers

The Ningo-Prampram MP and Minister for Communication also assured the public of his ministry's commitment to clamping down on cybercrime in Ghana.

"We are committed to carrying out intelligence-led surgical strikes against these crime syndicates to ensure that we rid our cyber ecosystem of these criminals. Ghana welcomes everyone interested in legitimate enterprise. We will remain a hostile domain for cybercriminals," he said.

Sam George also applauded the security operatives who carried out the operation, commending their professionalism.

"I commend the operatives who carried out this operation with the professionalism for which our security services are globally recognised. Their service is celebrated," he added.

Reactions to arrest of alleged cyber criminals

Following Sam George's Facebook post, some Ghanaians took to the comment section to share their views on the arrest of the alleged cybercriminals.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@Michael Nyamalor said:

"I can see gold bars bigger than my head resting calmly for operation loot Dem all."

@Ebenezer Adjetey also said:

"Good job, this is what communication does, keep it up."

@Eric Nana Poku Npp commented:

"Thank you Honourable and your Cohorts. Keep doing this great work. Clear all bad Nigerians and Ghanaians off our system."

Communications Minister Samuel Nartey George issues a warning to 'game boys' in Ghana after Abu Trica's arrest. Photo credit: Sam Dzata George/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Sam George issues warning to 'game boys'

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Minister Samuel George had warned individuals involved in cyber-based crimes.

His caution followed the arrest of Swedru-based Ghanaian businessman Frederick Kumi, also known as Abu Trica.

George also commended the Cyber Security Authority and other security agencies for the businessman's arrest.

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh