Governor of the Bank of Ghana Johnson Asiama faced inquiries about the suspended Gold-for-Oil programme at the Public Accounts Committee

Asiama claimed programme suspension has prevented fuel queue build-up at petrol stations since March 2025

Bank of Ghana confirmed $10 billion injection into the economy to stabilise exchange rates and enhance reserves

The Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr Johnson Asiama, appeared before the Public Accounts Committee on January 12.

Among the issues that came up was the Gold-for-Oil programme, which Asiama defended suspending.

The Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr Johnson Asiama, appears before the Public Accounts Committee. Credit: Parliament of Ghana

Citi News reported that he told the committee, chaired by Abena Osei-Asare, that the programme suffered operational challenges.

The suspension, announced in March 2025, marked a significant shift in the country’s economic strategy.

The programme, introduced by the previous government, was intended to reduce reliance on foreign exchange for fuel imports and help stabilise domestic fuel prices.

Asiama held before the committee that the programme has already produced positive outcomes.

“The first reference is to observe that since we cancelled the Gold-for-Oil in March 2025, we have not seen a build-up of queues at the pumps. One of the objectives of the policy was for that. So we believe that the cancellation was worth it.”

“There were too many issues under the Gold-for-Oil that we needed to unearth. Therefore, the board authorised an external audit into the policy. We got a PPA approval for the audit two months ago. That exercise is underway."

Among other issues, the Bank of Ghana boss also confirmed the injection of $10 billion into the economy since 2025 to stabilise the exchange rate and bolster the nation’s foreign reserves.

Nii Sowah Ahorlu, Head of Financial Marketing at the central bank, also gave some insight into the intervention.

