Inspector General Christian Tetteh Yohuno sparked some curiosity by wearing an FBI badge during a police celebration

Videos have been shared showing an insignia on Yohuno's right arm resembling the standard emblem of the FBI

The mystery involving the foreign badge can be solved by tracing Yohunu's activities back to late 2025

Last week, the Inspector General of Police Christian Tetteh Yohuno got people talking when he was sighted at an event with a conspicuous badge on his right arm resembling the standard emblem of the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) New York Field Office.

It was a detail that stuck out as Yohuno danced during an end-of-year celebration at the Police Headquarters.

The unusual insignia shared on X, among others, quickly prompted questions about why the head of Ghana's police service would be wearing an insignia associated with another country's law-enforcement agency.

Ghanaweb first noted that this mystery can be solved by tracing Yohuno's activities back to October 2025, when he led a delegation of Ghana Police Service senior officers to the FBI's New York Field Office. The meeting was posted on Facebook.

Checks online, like at the Chicagocopshop, show the badge worn by the IGP is not an operational FBI credential but rather a commemorative pin that was presented during the October 2025 visit to the FBI New York Field Office.

It is said to symbolise professional partnership and law-enforcement cooperation between the two services, rather than any form of employment or authority within the FBI.

The FBI is known to award honorary badges and medals to recognise acts of courage or collaboration by law enforcement officers both within the US and internationally.

Through its Honorary Medals Programme, the Bureau has, for decades, presented medals such as the FBI Star, Medal for Meritorious Achievement, Shield of Bravery and Medal of Valour to deserving law-enforcement personnel, including foreign officers working in support of shared missions as a form of professional recognition.

