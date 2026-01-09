Obuasi West MP Kwaku Kwarteng urged President John Mahama to make bold economic decisions

He expressed concern over the lack of significant reforms so far in the wage bill and interest payments

Kwarteng called for urgent action to address long-overdue economic challenges the country is facing

The Obuasi West MP, Kwaku Kwarteng, has urged President John Mahama to make bold economic decisions because he is in his final term.

Kwarteng told Citi News that the Ghanaian president need not fear political consequences for the strong economic decisions he could take.

He believes Mahama is uniquely positioned to implement long-overdue economic reforms, being in his final term.

The MP noted that critical expenditure areas such as the wage bill and interest payments remain largely unaddressed.

Kwarteng said he is concerned that the Mahama administration is not on the trajectory of significant reforms.

“I have yet to see any clear change. If you look at the big items in our expenditure profile, the wage bill, interest payments, what are the policy positions or the changes the government is pursuing on these lines?" he remarked.

“If we cannot discuss clear changes, then it is very much business as usual. I take this opportunity to speak to the president and to say, you are not coming back, please deploy the hard decisions that this country has been needing for so long."

Ghana is coming off a 2025 with strong macroeconomic indicators.

After inheriting an economy weighed down by inflation above 23%, interest rates north of 30%, and a sharply depreciating cedi, the Mahama administration entered 2026 with strong goodwill.

The inflation rate reduced for the 12th consecutive month, according to a post on Facebook by the Ghana Statistical Service, falling to 5.4% year on year in December 2025 from 6.3% in November.

Treasury bill rates plunged from over 30% at end-2024 to about 11% in 2025.

For the first time in decades, the cedi recorded an annual appreciation against all major currencies, including 40.7% against the US dollar.

Trade balance posted a surplus of US$8.5 billion by the end of October 2025, up from US$2.8 billion a year earlier.

Kwarteng's criticism of the Akufo-Addo administration

Kwarteng developed a reputation as one of the relatively objective figures in the NPP under Akufo-Addo and did not hold back his criticism.

As the Chairman of Parliament’s Economy Committee in 2024, he likened Ghana’s economic management to a Ponzi scheme.

In an opinion piece titled 'To break the eight, we must break the norm', 3News reported that he blamed the prevailing economic hardships on decades of bad politics and economic mismanagement.

Kwarteng later stressed that his critique was not an attack on the administration at the time.

