The Ashanti South Regional Police Command has arrested a suspect for the unlawful possession of 713 slabs of substances suspected to be narcotics.

This followed an operation at Asanso Bekwai in the Ashanti Region.

In a statement on Facebook, police said the suspect, Atampugri Akanyani, was arrested on January 26 when a police team on snap check duty intercepted a bus he was driving at the Asanso checkpoint.

A search conducted on the vehicle led to the discovery of nine nylon sacks containing dried leaves suspected to be narcotics concealed in the bus.

A police situational report said the sacks were opened, thereby revealing the 713 compressed slabs of dried leaves suspected to be narcotics.

"During the arrest, the suspect allegedly attempted to bribe the officers with an amount of GH¢150,000.00, which was declined"

The suspect is currently in police custody assisting investigations, as efforts continue to trace the source of the suspected narcotics and identify other persons connected to the offence.

Perception of corruption in police service

In 2025, the Ghana Statistical Service reported that the top public institutions perceived as prone to bribery were the Police Motor Transport and Traffic Division, Police General Duties, the Police Criminal Investigation Department, and the Traffic Management Authority/City Guard.

The report also indicated that 18.4% of Ghanaians had admitted to giving a bribe in 2024. According to an Afrobarometer Survey conducted in 2024, only 23% of Ghanaians felt the police always operated professionally, with the country's law enforcement services working to dispel this negative perception.

IGP warns public over bribery

YEN.com.gh reported that the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Christian Tetteh Yohuno, expressed confidence in the integrity of police personnel.

Yohuno believes they no longer accept money or material things from civilians as a form of bribery.

The IGP explained that the Ghana Police Service is working tirelessly to become one of the best forces in the world, hence no more acceptance of bribes.

