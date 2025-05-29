A report from the Ghana Statistical Service noted that 18% of Ghanaians admitted to offering a bribe

A report from the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) has indicated that 18.4% of Ghanaians admitted to giving a bribe in 2024.

The report also noted that men are more likely to engage in bribery than women during engagements with public officials.

Presenting findings from the Governance Series Wave 1 Report, Omar Seidu, Head of Social Statistics at GSS, indicated that 55.7 per cent of the population had contact with public officials between January and December 2024.

GNA reported that the top public institutions perceived as prone to bribery were the Police Motor Transport and Traffic Division (MTTD) at 61.0%, Police General Duties at 46.7%, Police Criminal Investigation Department (CID) at 37.9% and the Traffic Management Authority/City Guard at 34.4%

For locations, the highest bribery incidences were recorded in Greater Accra at 22.0% and Ashanti at 18.1%, while the lowest were in Savannah at 1% and North East at 1.1%.

Chairman of the National Development Planning Commission, Dr. Nii Moi Thompson, welcomed the report as timely, stating that corruption remains a major impediment to Ghana’s development.

