Firemen prevented a total disaster for a lucky landlord after controlling a blaze at a 12-bedroom property before things got out of hand at Akwakrom in the Central Region.

The personnel from the fire service prevented the fire from spreading beyond one room.

Fire Service Saves Massive 12-Bedroom House Investment From Total Destruction

The service shared photos of its containment efforts on Facebook.

Ghana National Fire Service personnel from Dunkwa-On-Offin responded to the fire.

"The crew arrived at the scene within five (5) minutes and found one (1) bedroom fully engulfed in flames. Firefighters swiftly brought the situation under control and completely extinguished the fire at 1:11 p.m."

There were no casualties recorded in the fire, which is still being investigated.

The 11 other bedrooms and their contents were successfully salvaged, including cash amounting to GH¢11,060 belonging to three residents of the building.

Fire razes Accra Tourist Info Centre

In August 2025, YEN.com.gh reported that the Accra Tourist Information Centre and Rockstone's Office restaurant were razed by fire.

The fire prompted more concerns about Ghana's fire preparedness as images of the spread went viral.

