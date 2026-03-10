Western, Other New Regions Face Dumsor On March 11 as Part of ECG Maintenance, Fresh List Announced
- There are scheduled power outages for maintenance work on March 11, 2026, across multiple regions in Ghana
- Major disruptions are expected in the Western, Greater Accra, and Tema regions, lasting up to eight hours
- The Electricity Company of Ghana assured residents that upgrades aim to enhance service reliability and long-term power stability
The Electricity Company of Ghana has scheduled an extensive network of maintenance exercises across six operational regions for Wednesday, March 11, 2026.
Graphic Online reported that its technicians are poised to undertake infrastructure upgrades that will temporarily disrupt power supply to scores of communities from the Western enclave to the Eastern corridor.
According to a series of advisories issued by the power distributor over the past several days, the coordinated works are aimed at enhancing service reliability and reinforcing the stability of the national grid.
The outages will commence at 9:00 am across all affected areas, though the duration of interruptions will vary by region and location depending on the specific scope of engineering works to be executed.
In the Eastern Region, engineers will be operating between 9:00 am and 3:00 pm, with the maintenance focused on Kwabeng Township and its surrounding localities.
The Accra East Region is slated for a full-day exercise running from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, impacting a cluster of communities including:
- Asiedu Nketia
- Gravel Pit
- Lakeside Estate Community 15
- New Legon
- UPSA Hostel
- Trinity
- Mempeasem
Similarly, the Accra West Region will experience an eight-hour outage during the same timeframe, from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm.
The affected areas encompass:
- Mandela
- SCC
- Sunny Coast
- Korkordjor
- Kinshasha
- Doblo
- Hebron
- Medie
- Sapeiman
- Satellite
- Opah
- Nsakina
- Ga-Odumase
- Peace Village
- Ghana Water
- Cannary
- Adoagyiri Zongo
In the Tema Region, the maintenance window is set for six hours, from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm, with the outage affecting:
- Lashibi
- Community 19 Annex,
- Klagon
- Old Ningo
- New Ningo
The Western Region features the most extensive list of affected communities, with two separate maintenance exercises scheduled concurrently.
The first operation, running from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm, will impact:
- Abotareye
- Hiawa
- Nkakaa
- Manso Amenfi
- Akyekyere
- Bonuama
- Suroso
- Asankragwa
- Mota
- Kwesi Bokoro
- Aboi Nkwata
- Dunkwa
- Enhie
- Samreboi
- M-T-N
- Moseaso
- Asakra Breman
- Odumasi
- Kwabeng
- Asankra Saa
- Agona Amenfi
- Jedua Kesse
- Agona Camp
- Dominasi
A second, shorter exercise in the Western Region is scheduled from 9:00 am to 12:00 noon, affecting an equally lengthy roster of communities.
These include:
- Kokorom
- Ahenkofikrom
- Naval Base
- Adiembra
- Kweikuma
- Bakaekyir
- Essaman
- Nkontonpo
- Effiakuma
- Sekondi Prisons
- Diabene
- Nkroful
- Kansaworodu
- Ntankorful
- Anaji
- BU
- Fijai
- Tanokrom
- TTU
- New Site
- Tadisco
- Bankyease
- Adu
- Kwesimintsim
- Airport Ridge
- Kokompe
- New Amanful
- Apowa
- Kejebir
- Mphohor
- Dominase
- Benso
- Adum Banso
- Whindo
- Assakae
- Beposo
- Seko
- Shama
In its public notices, the company extended its apologies to all affected customers, acknowledging the inconvenience that such technical interventions inevitably bring to domestic, commercial, and institutional activities.
