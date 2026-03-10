There are scheduled power outages for maintenance work on March 11, 2026, across multiple regions in Ghana

Major disruptions are expected in the Western, Greater Accra, and Tema regions, lasting up to eight hours

The Electricity Company of Ghana assured residents that upgrades aim to enhance service reliability and long-term power stability

The Electricity Company of Ghana has scheduled an extensive network of maintenance exercises across six operational regions for Wednesday, March 11, 2026.

Graphic Online reported that its technicians are poised to undertake infrastructure upgrades that will temporarily disrupt power supply to scores of communities from the Western enclave to the Eastern corridor.

Western, Other New Regions Face Dumsor On March 11 as Part of ECG Maintenance, Fresh List Announced

Source: Facebook

According to a series of advisories issued by the power distributor over the past several days, the coordinated works are aimed at enhancing service reliability and reinforcing the stability of the national grid.

The outages will commence at 9:00 am across all affected areas, though the duration of interruptions will vary by region and location depending on the specific scope of engineering works to be executed.

In the Eastern Region, engineers will be operating between 9:00 am and 3:00 pm, with the maintenance focused on Kwabeng Township and its surrounding localities.

The Accra East Region is slated for a full-day exercise running from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, impacting a cluster of communities including:

Asiedu Nketia

Gravel Pit

Lakeside Estate Community 15

New Legon

UPSA Hostel

Trinity

Mempeasem

Similarly, the Accra West Region will experience an eight-hour outage during the same timeframe, from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm.

The affected areas encompass:

Mandela

SCC

Sunny Coast

Korkordjor

Kinshasha

Doblo

Hebron

Medie

Sapeiman

Satellite

Opah

Nsakina

Ga-Odumase

Peace Village

Ghana Water

Cannary

Adoagyiri Zongo

In the Tema Region, the maintenance window is set for six hours, from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm, with the outage affecting:

Lashibi

Community 19 Annex,

Klagon

Old Ningo

New Ningo

The Western Region features the most extensive list of affected communities, with two separate maintenance exercises scheduled concurrently.

The first operation, running from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm, will impact:

Abotareye

Hiawa

Nkakaa

Manso Amenfi

Akyekyere

Bonuama

Suroso

Asankragwa

Mota

Kwesi Bokoro

Aboi Nkwata

Dunkwa

Enhie

Samreboi

M-T-N

Moseaso

Asakra Breman

Odumasi

Kwabeng

Asankra Saa

Agona Amenfi

Jedua Kesse

Agona Camp

Dominasi

A second, shorter exercise in the Western Region is scheduled from 9:00 am to 12:00 noon, affecting an equally lengthy roster of communities.

These include:

Kokorom

Ahenkofikrom

Naval Base

Adiembra

Kweikuma

Bakaekyir

Essaman

Nkontonpo

Effiakuma

Sekondi Prisons

Diabene

Nkroful

Kansaworodu

Ntankorful

Anaji

BU

Fijai

Tanokrom

TTU

New Site

Tadisco

Bankyease

Adu

Kwesimintsim

Airport Ridge

Kokompe

New Amanful

Apowa

Kejebir

Mphohor

Dominase

Benso

Adum Banso

Whindo

Assakae

Beposo

Seko

Shama

In its public notices, the company extended its apologies to all affected customers, acknowledging the inconvenience that such technical interventions inevitably bring to domestic, commercial, and institutional activities.

ECG proposes increase in Distribution Service Charge

YEN.com.gh also previously reported that the Electricity Company of Ghana had proposed a 225% increase in its Distribution Service Charge.

The Ghanaian power provider had argued in September 2025 that the proposed new increase was necessary to avert a financial collapse.

The proposed new charges would see the costs increase from GHp19.0384/kWh to GHp61.8028/kWh from 2025 to 2029. The Ghana Water Limited and the ECG attributed their proposed increase in utility tariffs under the 2025-2030 Multi-Year Tariff Order to the impacts of illegal mining.

Source: YEN.com.gh