The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Christian Tetteh Yohuno, has stated that police officers will no longer accept bribes from the public

In his speech, the IGP explained why the police accepting bribes has become a thing of the past and entreated citizens to comply

Social media users who watched the video thronged the comment section to share their varied thoughts on the IGP's statement

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Christian Tetteh Yohuno, said that the police personnel no longer accept money or material things from civilians as a form of bribe.

The IGP explained that the Ghana Police Service is working tirelessly to become one of the best forces in the world, hence no more acceptance of bribes.

In a video on X, the IGP gave an assurance that anyone who tries to bribe a police officer would be disgraced. He explained why the police officers would no longer allow themselves to be compromised.

Christian Tetteh Yohuno said that the Ghana Police Service intends to regain its past glory and even do better in discharging its duties.

"Today, I assure you that you cannot bribe a policeman anymore. If you attempt to bribe a policeman, they will disgrace you. He wants a promotion. We want to be one of the best police forces in the world, and we are carving that image for generation upon generation to follow it so that we get our glory back and make everybody in Ghana proud."

He spoke in the presence of several police officers who clapped and cheered, showing support for what their boss said.

Watch the X video below:

Netizens react to police bribery announcement

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @eddie_wrt on X. Read them below:

@RSule84128 said:

"@GhPoliceService, you know this is not true 😂😂😂 our police are not professionals because they won’t be terminated when caught, so they always have the zeal to take a bribe 😂😂😂 IGP, this one de3 you yourself you don’t believe what you are telling the public."

@RealDenilsonP wrote:

"Something that just happened before me on the Ho to Adidome Road this morning?"

@Euroclydo_n said:

"Why is this man aware he is lying and still saying it in front of Ghanaians?"

@MrGreen777111 wrote:

"🤣 I know one police checkpoint in my area. Them go tell you to give them battery money because their torch light battery is dead. Standing on their feet for some hours, sometimes in a hot sun. They ask for money because their job is not easy. "

@ohenequofi said:

"From Kasoa to saltpond do you know what goes on there?"

@NiiAyi47505823 wrote:

"The police men themselves are laughing in their heads🤣."

@thepankword said:

"I hope they did not go for bribes right after. Let's honour what the leader has said. Let that be the truth henceforth. Amen."

@FitnessKobbygh wrote:

"IGP, you said it ooo, nanso your boys and girls will still insist on collecting from us. Easier said than done."

@AugustosSog said:

"That lady laughing at the back there is a suspect 🤣🤣🤣🤣."

@efuamiles1 wrote:

"I want the @GhPoliceService to have a dedicated platform and telephone number we can report extortion & bribery by officers at the station when we are reporting cases, and on the road while travelling, the IGP & Police hierarchy will be shocked & appreciate the rot they have to deal with."

