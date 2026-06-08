An AI chatbot known as Grok has predicted the teams it believes will finish first, second and third at the 2026 FIFA World Cup

The prediction emerged after a social media user asked the artificial intelligence to forecast the outcome of the tournament

The AI's forecast has generated conversations among football fans ahead of the highly anticipated tournament



As anticipation builds ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, an artificial intelligence prediction about the outcome of the tournament has sparked conversations among football fans on social media.

The discussion began after a social media user, Ife Oluwani, turned to Grok, an AI chatbot developed by xAI, and asked it to predict the winner, runner-up and third-placed team of the upcoming global football competition.

Football fans continue to debate potential winners ahead of the global tournament. Photo credit: blackCat/Getty Images/FIFA World Cup

Source: Getty Images

The user shared the response online, where it quickly attracted attention from football enthusiasts eager to see how the technology assessed the chances of some of the world's top national teams.

Responding to the request, Grok offered a straightforward prediction, selecting Spain as the team most likely to lift the trophy at the end of the tournament.

The AI predicted that France would finish as runners-up, while England was projected to secure third place.

The chatbot introduced its prediction with a light-hearted remark, saying, "Alright, pre-tournament chaos incoming!"

It then outlined its picks, placing Spain at the top of the podium ahead of France and England.

Grok also explained the reasoning behind its forecast. According to the AI, Spain's talented young squad and recent success on the international stage give the team an advantage over its rivals.

It noted that France's depth and quality across multiple positions could help the team progress deep into the knockout rounds.

For England, the chatbot predicted another strong campaign, suggesting the Three Lions would once again reach the latter stages of the competition before settling for a third-place finish.

Although the prediction remains speculative, it has added to the growing excitement surrounding the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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Source: YEN.com.gh