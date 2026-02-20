Ghanaian businessman Nana Kwame Bediako, popularly known as Cheddar, has been dragged before the Accra High Court by the Forestry Commission to forfeit ownership of his two white tigers

The Wildlife Division’s ecotourism arm argued the animals were illegally imported in 2021 and, as endangered species not native to Ghana, should be transferred for their safety

In court on February 19, lawyers said they were struggling to serve the suit on Cheddar, with the judge adjourning the case to March 5 and when substituted service could be considered

More legal trouble has hit Ghanaian businessman Nana Kwame Bediako, popularly known as Cheddar, after the Forestry Commission dragged him before the Accra High Court.

The Forestry Commission sues Ghanaian businessman, Nana Kwame Bediako, at the Accra High Court to forfeit ownership of his tigers. Image credit: NanaKwameBediako

Source: Facebook

Cheddar sparked controversy in May 2022 after it emerged that he had imported two white Tigers into the country and was keeping them at a structure near his home at Wonda World Estates, on Avenue Lincoln near the British High Commission in Ridge, Accra.

According to a Citi News report, the animals were brought into the estates, which the businessman owns, in November 2021, when they were cubs.

As they grew larger, neighbours started complaining, leading to a lawsuit that granted the Forestry Commission permission to remove the Tigers from the property in November 2022, according to the BBC.

Despite the order, a combination of factors has kept them in Nana Kwame Bediako's care to date.

Forestry Commission sues Nana Kwame Bediako

According to Starr News, the ecotourism arm of the Wildlife Division of the Forestry Commission filed an action against the former presidential candidate at the Accra High Court on January 26, 2026.

In the lawsuit, the body asked the court to order Nana Kwame Bediako to forfeit ownership of his two tigers to the state.

Cheddar was accused of illegally importing the animals into the country, although they are an endangered species and not native to Ghana or to the African continent.

The Commission said it had constructed a habitat for the animals within the Achimota Zoo Enclave and needed to be granted ownership for their safety and well-being.

“….I have been advised by my learned Counsel, and I verily believe the same to be true, that this Honourable Court has inherent power to order the forfeiture of these two Tigers. ….The Forestry Commission humbly prays this Honourable Court to order forfeiture of the Two (2) Tigers to the State,” the Commission stated.

Starr FM adds that in court on February 19, lawyers for the Commission said they were having difficulty serving the suit on the businessman, and were given until the next court date, March 5, to do so.

The judge indicated that if Cheddar had not been served by then, an application for substituted service would be heard by the court.

The new lawsuit comes as the businessman battles for his financial future after the Accra High Court ordered him to pay US$14.9 million in judgment debt to his former business partners, Cola Holdings.

Below is an Instagram post indicating Cheddar's new legal woes.

Nana Kwame Bediako denies a $14.9 million debt to a British firm and announces an appeal against the reported court judgment. Image credit: NanaKwameBediako

Source: Instagram

Nana Kwame Bediako refutes judgement debt reports

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Kwame Bediako refuted viral reports that he owed a British firm $14.9 million as a judgment debt.

In a video, the business mogul and politician clarified the circumstances surrounding the alleged deal he reneged on and said he owed money to no one.

Source: YEN.com.gh