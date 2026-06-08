The online community mourns the death of a popular TikTok content creator, who passed away unexpectedly at age 32

Sebina's humorous skits and relatable content won hearts across Uganda and the broader online community

His death sparks discussions on the emotional bonds between creators and their audience in the digital age

The East African online community is mourning the death of Ugandan TikTok content creator Musaazi Charles Kalooli, popularly known as Sebina, whose passing has left fans in shock and grief.

The short-stature entertainer, who gained popularity on TikTok for his humorous skits and relatable content, reportedly died on June 6 at the age of 32.

Sebina appears in one of his popular TikTok videos that gained widespread attention online. Photo credit: Andre De Nation/TikTok

Source: Getty Images

According to Ugandan media reports, Sebina died at his home shortly after returning from an errand. His sister confirmed that he had been in good health when he left the house earlier that day.

She further indicated that he returned home accompanied by a boda boda rider shortly before his sudden collapse.

Reports suggest he may have sustained a fatal head injury, although the exact circumstances surrounding his death remain unclear.

Authorities are yet to issue an official statement detailing the cause of death, and investigations are expected to clarify the events leading up to the tragedy.

Sebina had built a strong following on social media platforms, where his comedic videos and expressive performances earned him widespread admiration across Uganda and beyond.

Following news of his death, fans, fellow content creators and members of the online community have taken to social media to express their condolences and share tributes celebrating his impact on digital entertainment.

Many described him as a vibrant personality whose content brought laughter and joy to thousands of viewers, especially within East Africa’s growing TikTok community.

His death has once again highlighted conversations around the vulnerability of online creators and the deep emotional connections they build with audiences through digital platforms.

Watch the emotional Facebook reel here:

Source: YEN.com.gh