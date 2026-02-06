A 70-year-old man was detained on suspicion of wizardry in Berekum, sparking community outrage

The Berekum police in the Bono Region have placed a-70-year-old man under safety custody on suspicion of wizardry.

Residents of Berenyekwa, a suburb of Berekum, found the suspect trapped in a private salon car in the early hours of February 5.

The scary incident has since thrown the community into a state of shock and disbelief, as scores of people rushed to the scene to catch a glimpse.

GNA reported that the aged man was trapped in the vehicle, seated behind the steering wheel.

However, some young men managed to break into the vehicle, rescue him, and sent him to the police station.

Their action and decision was to prevent the community members from their attempt to lynch him.

The owner of the vehicle, one Bismarck Malik, the Proprietor of the Paradise Preparatory School in the area, had parked, locked it and travelled, only for residents to wake up to see the old man locked inside.

