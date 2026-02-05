Kamaldeen Sulemana stepped off the bench to score a superb second-half goal as Atalanta swept aside Juventus 3-0 to reach the Coppa Italia semi-finals in Bergamo.

Gianluca Scamacca put Atalanta in front from the penalty spot on 27 minutes, calmly converting after sustained pressure from the hosts at the New Balance Arena.

Introduced in the 71st minute, the Ghanaian winger made an immediate impact. On 77 minutes he timed his run perfectly to meet Raoul Bellanova’s low cross, guiding a precise first-time finish beyond Mattia Perin to double Atalanta’s lead and effectively kill Juventus’ hopes of a comeback. Eight minutes from time, Mario Pasalic added a third, finishing a move started by substitute Nikola Krstovic to cap a dominant night for Raffaele Palladino’s side.

Sulemana’s goal underlined Atalanta’s depth and attacking variety on a night when they limited Juventus to few clear chances despite the visitors’ greater share of possession.

Atalanta will aim to carry this momentum back into Serie A when they host Cremonese on Monday, February 9, as they continue their push on multiple fronts this season.

