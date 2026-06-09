A moderate rainstorm is set to impact Ghana on June 9, with varying intensities of thunderstorms

Localised flooding is expected in low-lying areas as the storm brings moderate to strong winds

The Ghana Meteorological Agency urged caution for fisherfolk and motorists due to the weather

A moderate rainstorm currently over Togo and Benin is expected to move steadily westward across Ghana on June 9.

This storm will bring cloudiness and produce thunderstorms and possible rain of varying intensity over parts of the country.

A moderate rainstorm from Togo and Benin is expected to move across Ghana on June 9, 2026. Credit: Pius Utomi Ekpei

Source: Getty Images

A weather update on X indicated that the rainstorm would be accompanied by moderate to strong winds, and localised flooding in low-lying and flood-prone areas is also likely to occur.

The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) urged fisherfolk and motorists to exercise extreme caution during this period.

The storm is expected to continue its westward movement, albeit at a slower pace, in the course of the day, while affecting other areas through the morning and into the afternoon hours.

Patches of mist or fog may develop over the forest and mountainous regions during the early morning hours, with GMet sharing the areas to be affected on X.

GMet is mandated to provide reliable weather and climate services to support Ghana's socio-economic development.

The agency was established by Act 682 of 2004 (amended by Act 1002 in 2019).

Based in East Legon, it provides efficient and reliable updates by collecting, processing, archiving, analysing and disseminating meteorological information.

Ghana meteo gets automated weather stations

Meanwhile, as part of efforts to strengthen climate resilience and improve early warning systems in Ghana, the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organisation has handed over nine automated weather stations to GMet on May 6.

This is aimed at improving Ghana’s ability to respond to climate variability and extreme weather events such as floods and droughts.

The UNESCO Representative to Ghana, Edmond Moukala, noted that reliable meteorological data remains central to effective early warning systems and climate services, describing the weather stations as practical tools for prevention and preparedness.

The weather stations are expected to improve data availability across the country, support more accurate forecasts, and strengthen early warning systems.

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly has a new list of flood-prone areas. Credit: Lucas Mukasa

Source: Getty Images

AMA shares new list of flood-prone areas

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly also shared a new list of flood-prone areas as the capital region continues to deal with flooding.

Several urban areas have experienced severe flooding in the past month as the rainy season takes hold.

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly shared a list of flood-prone areas on Facebook, as well as safe havens from the floods in these areas.

In a flooding overview, the National Disaster Management Organisation said floods are widespread across Ghana, but high-risk areas include Upper East, Upper West, and Northern Region, which are prone to riverine flooding due to Bagre Dam spillage and torrential rains.

Greater Accra NADMO upset with Ablekuma assembly

YEN.com.gh reported that the Greater Accra Regional NADMO Director, Dennis Adjannor, had called for sanctions against Ablekuma West officials over continued encroachment within the Densu Delta Ramsar Site.

He said key officials needed to be held accountable because of the recent flooding in Ghana, singling out the Municipal Chief Executive for the region, George Kpakpo Allotey, and those responsible for the spatial planning.

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh