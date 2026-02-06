The Ministry of Finance has officially relocated its offices from Ministries to Kanda, Accra, with full operations set to begin at the new premises from Monday, February 9, 2026.

Ministry of Finance relocates offices to Kanda. Photo credit: Ministry of Finance

In a press release issued on Thursday, February 6, the Ministry said the relocation is part of ongoing efforts to improve operational efficiency, coordination, and responsiveness in the delivery of its mandate.

“The Ministry of Finance wishes to inform the general public that it has officially relocated its offices to Kanda, Accra,” the statement said.

“This relocation forms part of ongoing efforts to enhance the operational efficiency, coordination, and responsiveness of the Ministry in the discharge of its mandate,” it added.

The statement added that the new office in Kanda was not built by the current administration.

“The public is further informed that the new office facility at Kanda was constructed by the Ghana Revenue Authority prior to the current administration assuming office.”

The Ministry expects that all official businesses will be conducted at the new premises even though their telephone numbers remain unchanged.

“All official correspondence, visits, and inquiries should henceforth be directed to the new location.”

The new address of the Ministry of Finance is located on Tumu Avenue, Kanda, Accra, with the digital address GV-002-6511. Its postal address remains P.O. Box MB 40, Ministries, Accra, Ghana.

“The Ministry looks forward to the continued cooperation of all stakeholders as it works to improve service delivery to the public from its new premises,” the statement added.

Read the statement below:

