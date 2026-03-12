Moroccan car dealer Adam Rida challenged the common belief that drivers cannot have a car that is cheap, reliable, and fun to drive at the same time

He shared his personal opinion based on years of experience buying and selling vehicles in the car market

Rida even challenged his followers to prove him wrong and said he would gladly take back his words if they found a better option

For years, many car lovers have heard the same saying when choosing a vehicle. People often say you cannot have it all in one car. If a car is cheap, it will not be fun to drive. If it is fun to drive, it may not be reliable.

And if it is reliable, it will probably be expensive.

But Moroccan car dealer and social media personality Adam Rida believes there may be one car that breaks that rule.

Adam Rida shared a reliable and cheap car

Adam Rida, who regularly shares honest car advice with his followers online, recently spoke about the rare combination of affordability, reliability, and driving enjoyment.

According to him, many drivers believe they must sacrifice one of these qualities when buying a car.

However, after years of working in the car business, he says he may have found an exception.

“You know, there is a saying that you cannot have a car that is cheap, reliable, and fun to drive,” Rida told his followers.

He explained that for a long time, he believed the same idea. Like many car enthusiasts, he thought drivers usually had to choose between price, reliability, or performance.

But his opinion changed after spending years around different vehicles in the car market.

“Well, I believed this for a long time, but now I might have to disagree,” he said.

Adam Rida mentioned the Mazda 3 model

According to Rida, the car that manages to combine all three qualities is the Mazda 3. He described it as one of the few vehicles that can be affordable to buy, dependable over time, and still enjoyable behind the wheel.

In his view, very few cars balance those qualities as well as the Mazda 3.

“The only car that has all three, cheap, reliable, and fun to drive, is the Mazda 3,” he said.

Adam Rida added that he genuinely struggles to think of another car that performs equally well in those three areas. Because of that, he even challenged his followers to prove him wrong.

“Honestly, I do not even think there is a car that does all three as well as the Mazda 3,” he said.

He went further to tell his audience that if someone could point out a better option that matches all three qualities, he would gladly reconsider his statement.

“If you think I am lying, find me one and I will take back everything I just said,” he added.

His comment quickly sparked discussion among car enthusiasts online, with many people sharing their own opinions about affordable cars that are both reliable and enjoyable to drive.

