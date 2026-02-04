The Government of Ghana has announced plans to introduce a new Alcohol Control Regulation Bill in Parliament

The Government of Ghana has announced plans to introduce a new bill before Parliament to regulate the advertisement and marketing of alcoholic beverages in the country.

Speaking at a parliamentary leadership media briefing, the Majority Leader, Mahama Ayariga, stated that the bill is part of efforts to strengthen the regulation of alcoholic beverages and protect public health.

He explained that the proposed bill will mainly focus on tightening controls on advertising and marketing content targeted at young people and vulnerable groups.

"The government intends to introduce an Alcohol Control Regulation Bill in Parliament to regulate the advertisement and promotion of alcoholic beverages," he disclosed.

Mahama Ayariga further assured that the government is not seeking to cripple business but to rather ensure a balance between commercial interests and public health and safety.

"This is not about stopping businesses from operating, but about protecting public health and ensuring responsible marketing of alcohol," he further stated.

The bill, according to a publication on Ghanaweb, is expected to address concerns about alcohol abuse and consumption.

Once presented in Parliament, the bill will be subjected to consultation from key stakeholders and debates from the lawmakers.

Gov't to introduce a bill to rename KIA

The Majority Leader also disclosed that government is preparing to table a bill before Parliament to change the name of the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) to Accra International Airport.

He indicated that this was part of the outlined bills and regulations expected to come before the House during the current meeting.

Mahama Ayariga said the Minister for Transport will present the bill to seek parliamentary approval for the proposed change.

“We are changing the name of our airport from Kotoka International Airport to Accra International Airport. A bill will be brought by the Minister for Transport for the name to be changed.”

The proposed KIA renaming follows years of advocacy by sections of the public and civil society groups who argue that the current name does not reflect Ghana’s democratic values, as it honours Emmanuel Kwasi Kotoka, one of the key figures involved in the 1966 coup that overthrew Ghana's first president.

Democracy Hub and the Convention People’s Party had sued at the Supreme Court to remove “Kotoka” from the airport.

