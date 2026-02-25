Ghana Revenue Authority suspends five Customs officers amid procedural breaches linked to Niger cargo trucks

Investigation reveals documentation inconsistencies during transit cargo operation on February 18, 2026

Further inquiries may involve additional officers as the investigation into potential breaches continues

The Ghana Revenue Authority has interdicted five officers of its Customs Division following its probe into procedural breaches linked to cargo trucks scheduled to travel to Niger.

The authority said the officers have been suspended with immediate effect pending the outcome of an internal investigation.

Ghana Revenue Authority Interdicts Five Customs Officers Over Transit Cargo Corruption

Source: Facebook

The probe is linked to discrepancies detected during an enforcement operation on February 18, 2026.

According to the authority, the operation involved a consignment declared as transit cargo for onward movement to Niger.

However, checks conducted during the exercise revealed inconsistencies in documentation and non-compliance with established transit procedures.

While the statement did not specify the nature or value of the goods involved, it noted that initial assessments pointed to “potential procedural breaches” that require a more detailed and independent review.

Transit cargo, that is, goods that pass through Ghana en route to landlocked countries such as Niger, Burkina Faso, and Mali, represents a critical segment of Ghana’s trade and revenue monitoring architecture.

The authority indicated that the investigation remains ongoing and could widen in scope.

“Additional officers may be invited to assist with the investigation where necessary,” the statement said, adding that appropriate administrative action will be taken in accordance with applicable laws and regulations once the process is concluded.

Source: YEN.com.gh