A Ghanaian car dealer, Deepee Deals, advised first-time buyers to be intentional about their first car choice to avoid frustration and enjoy the experience

He highlighted two reliable Toyota models that offer a strong balance between affordability, fuel efficiency, comfort and long-term durability

According to him, starting with the right car can build confidence on the road and gradually grow your love for driving

According to him, the first car you buy can either make you fall in love with driving or frustrate you completely.

For that reason, he recommends starting with something reliable, affordable, and easy to manage.

He mentioned the Toyota Vitz as a solid option for beginners.

In his view, the Vitz is practical, fuel-efficient, and does not drain your pocket when it comes to maintenance.

It is the kind of car that allows you to move around comfortably without constantly worrying about fuel costs or expensive repairs.

For young professionals, students, or anyone working within a tight budget, he believes the Vitz makes perfect sense.

Car dealer shared an alternative to Vitz

However, for those who want something slightly more refined, Deepee Deals pointed to the Toyota Corolla.

He advised buyers to consider the 2016 model up to the latest versions, explaining that those models offer better comfort, improved features, and a smoother driving experience.

According to him, the Corolla gives you that small touch of luxury while remaining dependable and relatively affordable.

He explained that choosing the right first car builds confidence behind the wheel.

When you enjoy your car, you naturally begin to appreciate driving more.

In a joking tone, he added that once you start enjoying your Corolla, you might not even realise when your taste upgrades and you begin dreaming about owning a Range Rover.

For Deepee Deals, it is not just about buying a car. It is about starting your journey with something that grows your love for cars rather than killing it from day one.

