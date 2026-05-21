Soldiers assigned to NAIMOS have arrested a notorious suspected galamsey thug during an operation at an illegal mining site

The suspect, who is believed to have previously attacked taskforce operatives, was detained as security personnel dismantled equipment at the site

An unlicensed pump-action firearm and other weapons were reportedly recovered during the operation

A team of soldiers operating with the National Anti-Illegal Mining Operations Secretariat (NAIMOS) has arrested a suspected notorious illegal mining thug during a targeted operation at a galamsey site.

The suspect, who is believed to have previously attacked taskforce operatives at illegal mining locations, was captured during the operation and restrained on muddy ground as the security personnel dismantled equipment used at the site.

NAIMOS soldiers capture a notorious galamsey kingpin during an anti-illegal mining operation. Photo credit: YEN.com.gh.

Source: UGC

A video shared on social media platform X by user @SIKAOFFICIAL1 shows the moment the man was detained while soldiers worked to disable the illegal mining setup.

During the arrest, the operatives reportedly retrieved an unlicensed pump-action firearm and other weapons believed to have been used to intimidate or attack enforcement teams.

Authorities have intensified operations against illegal mining activities in various parts of the country as part of ongoing efforts to protect water bodies and forest reserves.

The link to the X video of the suspects arrest could be found here.

Assemblyman over alleged galamsey involvement

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Samuel Doomson, the Assembly Member for the Sese Electoral Area in the Ahanta West Municipality, had been arrested over his alleged involvement in galamsey

He was apprehended after honouring a police invitation and later handed over to the Western Regional Police Command in Sekondi for questioning over illegal mining.

Meanwhile, MCE Ebenezer Kofi Aidoo said authorities have gathered audio, video, and photographic evidence and remain determined to intensify the fight against galamsey.

Source: YEN.com.gh