Anita Akuffo's Husband-to-Be Opoku Sanaa Reacts to Her Viral Marriage Announcement
- TV3 presenter Anita Akuffo broke the internet on May 20, 2026, after sharing photos announcing her upcoming marriage to Opoku Sanaa
- The viral Instagram post showed the pair in coordinated black outfits, accompanied only by a Bible verse from Isaiah 60:22 as a caption
- Opoku Sanaa responded almost immediately on social media, sparking joyful reactions from friends and fans delighted at the development
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Media personality Anita Akuffo's husband-to-be, Opoku Sanaa, has reacted to her announcement of their upcoming marriage.
The beloved TV3 presenter broke the Internet on the evening of Wednesday, May 20, 2026, when she announced her engagement and her soon-to-be marriage by sharing pre-wedding photos of herself and Sanaa.
The viral Instagram post showed multiple photos of the couple, with the first showing them dressed in coordinated black outfits that gave a classy evening vibe.
Anita Akuffo wore a black gown adorned with sparkling beadwork around the shoulders and bodice, paired with sleek makeup, visible earrings, and an elegant updo.
Her partner, on the other hand, wore a tailored black suit over a black shirt, accessorised with stylish eyeglasses and a simple stud earring.
Anita Akuffo shared no caption but simply added the Bible verse, Isaiah 60:22, which reads:
“A little one shall become a thousand, and a small one a strong nation: I the LORD will hasten it in his time,”
The Instagram post shared by Anita Akuffo announcing her marriage is below.
Anita Akuffo’s husband-to-be reacts to marriage announcement
Almost immediately after Anita Akuffo’s announcement, her husband-to-be, Opoku Sanaa, took to social media to react to the news.
He shared the same pre-wedding photos posted by the media personality with a caption consisting only of two emojis.
Opoku Sanaa shared the photos with the smiling face emoji, indicating happiness or joy over the latest development in his life.
He added the ring emoji to confirm the news of their upcoming wedding, stirring positive reactions among his friends and fans.
The Instagram post shared by Opoku Saana is below.
Reactions to Opoku Sanaa’s wedding post
YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to Anita Akuffo’s husband-to-be’s post after she broke the news of their wedding.
Cookieteegh said:
“Congratulations, Brother. I’m smiiiiiiliinnnggggg, and you know why 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽.”
Charlie_keyz wrote:
“Congratulations, chairman🎊🎊🎊…ideally, the whole of Ghana should be on lockdown for this👌🏽.”
___cookie_xx commented:
“Screamingggggggg!!!!! Congratulations 🎉🎊🎈🍾.”
Miichelleobama2.0 said:
“Alignment 🤴🏿 I am the happiest person in the world this moment.”
Mz_gertrude wrote:
“Eei, how do you people meet these perfect gentlemen 😩😂? God, please locate mine for me oo ❤️🙏🏽. Miss Cookie will be next. Tell me if I’m lying 😂🎉 From Mrs Regina to Miss Anita… hmm, I’m watching this love trend closely.”
Regina Van-Helvert announces wedding
Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Anita Akuffo's colleague at TV3, Regina Van Helvert, caused a social media stir after announcing her upcoming marriage to her husband, Dr Chris Ackah.
The Media General star, the co-host of TV3's Ladies Circle, shared a video on April 22, 2026, showing her with her fiancé and confirming their impending wedding.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Godwin Nii Armah Okine (Entertainment Editor) Godwin Nii Armah Okine has over a decade of experience in online content creation. He joined YEN.com.gh as an Entertainment Editor in May 2025. Godwin graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism with a Bachelor's Degree in Communication Studies in 2014. He worked at GhanaCelebrities.Com between 2014-2025 as an Entertainment and later, Managing Editor. Godwin covered the 2014 Africa Youth Games in Gaborone as a student journalist for the African Olympic Committee (ANOCA) and the International Sports Press Association (AIPS). Contact godwnii-armah.okine@yen.com.gh