TV3 presenter Anita Akuffo broke the internet on May 20, 2026, after sharing photos announcing her upcoming marriage to Opoku Sanaa

The viral Instagram post showed the pair in coordinated black outfits, accompanied only by a Bible verse from Isaiah 60:22 as a caption

Opoku Sanaa responded almost immediately on social media, sparking joyful reactions from friends and fans delighted at the development

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Media personality Anita Akuffo's husband-to-be, Opoku Sanaa, has reacted to her announcement of their upcoming marriage.

Anita Akuffo's husband-to-be reacts after she announced their upcoming wedding on Wednesday, May 20, 2026. Image credit: @opokusanaa

Source: Instagram

The beloved TV3 presenter broke the Internet on the evening of Wednesday, May 20, 2026, when she announced her engagement and her soon-to-be marriage by sharing pre-wedding photos of herself and Sanaa.

The viral Instagram post showed multiple photos of the couple, with the first showing them dressed in coordinated black outfits that gave a classy evening vibe.

Anita Akuffo wore a black gown adorned with sparkling beadwork around the shoulders and bodice, paired with sleek makeup, visible earrings, and an elegant updo.

Her partner, on the other hand, wore a tailored black suit over a black shirt, accessorised with stylish eyeglasses and a simple stud earring.

Anita Akuffo shared no caption but simply added the Bible verse, Isaiah 60:22, which reads:

“A little one shall become a thousand, and a small one a strong nation: I the LORD will hasten it in his time,”

The Instagram post shared by Anita Akuffo announcing her marriage is below.

Anita Akuffo’s husband-to-be reacts to marriage announcement

Almost immediately after Anita Akuffo’s announcement, her husband-to-be, Opoku Sanaa, took to social media to react to the news.

He shared the same pre-wedding photos posted by the media personality with a caption consisting only of two emojis.

Opoku Sanaa shared the photos with the smiling face emoji, indicating happiness or joy over the latest development in his life.

He added the ring emoji to confirm the news of their upcoming wedding, stirring positive reactions among his friends and fans.

The Instagram post shared by Opoku Saana is below.

Reactions to Opoku Sanaa’s wedding post

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to Anita Akuffo’s husband-to-be’s post after she broke the news of their wedding.

Cookieteegh said:

“Congratulations, Brother. I’m smiiiiiiliinnnggggg, and you know why 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽.”

Charlie_keyz wrote:

“Congratulations, chairman🎊🎊🎊…ideally, the whole of Ghana should be on lockdown for this👌🏽.”

___cookie_xx commented:

“Screamingggggggg!!!!! Congratulations 🎉🎊🎈🍾.”

Miichelleobama2.0 said:

“Alignment 🤴🏿 I am the happiest person in the world this moment.”

Mz_gertrude wrote:

“Eei, how do you people meet these perfect gentlemen 😩😂? God, please locate mine for me oo ❤️🙏🏽. Miss Cookie will be next. Tell me if I’m lying 😂🎉 From Mrs Regina to Miss Anita… hmm, I’m watching this love trend closely.”

TV3 Ladies Circle co-host Regina Van-Helvert announces her wedding to her fiancé, Dr Chris, sparking reactions online. Image credit: @reginavanhelvert

Source: Instagram

Regina Van-Helvert announces wedding

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Anita Akuffo's colleague at TV3, Regina Van Helvert, caused a social media stir after announcing her upcoming marriage to her husband, Dr Chris Ackah.

The Media General star, the co-host of TV3's Ladies Circle, shared a video on April 22, 2026, showing her with her fiancé and confirming their impending wedding.

Source: YEN.com.gh