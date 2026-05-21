Manchester United intensifies interest in Newcastle midfielder Sandro Tonali before summer transfer window

Tonali valued at £70 million as Newcastle contemplates offers after missing Champions League qualification

Several European clubs eye Tonali, who seeks new challenge after impressive stint at Newcastle

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Manchester United have reportedly stepped up their pursuit of Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Red Devils are said to have already held discussions over a possible deal for the Italian international, who has emerged as one of the club’s leading midfield targets.

Sandro Tonali’s future is in doubt as Manchester United enter transfer race for the Newcastle United star. Image credit: Newcastle United

Source: Getty Images

Newcastle are believed to value Tonali at around £70 million and may be forced to consider offers following their failure to secure Champions League football.

Manchester United eyes Sandro Tonali transfer

According to GiveMeSport, Tonali has built a strong reputation since arriving in England and is widely regarded as one of Europe’s top central midfielders.

His technical quality, energy and tactical intelligence are thought to make him an ideal fit for Manchester United as they continue reshaping their squad.

Despite interest from Old Trafford, United are unlikely to have a clear path to the player, with several top European clubs also monitoring his situation closely.

However, reports suggest Tonali could be open to leaving St James’ Park this summer in search of a new challenge and the opportunity to compete at the highest level.

According to Transfermarket, the midfielder has contributed 10 goals and 10 assists in 110 appearances for Newcastle across all competitions.

While those numbers may not appear outstanding, his overall influence in midfield continues to attract admiration from clubs across Europe.

Source: YEN.com.gh