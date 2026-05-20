Acclaimed Nigerian Afro-house powerhouse Niniola Apata has tragically announced the death of her husband, Michael Ndika

The Maradona hitmaker broke her characteristic personal silence in the early hours of Wednesday, May 20, 2026, sharing raw, grief-stricken messages on her Instagram stories

Ndika, a brilliant media executive, served as the CEO of NaijaReview, a prominent multimedia platform dedicated to archiving and promoting contemporary African music

A dark cloud of immense sorrow has settled over the African music industry following an unexpected and deeply painful bereavement in the family of one of the continent's most celebrated vocalists.

Afro-house star Niniola, sister of Teni, loses her husband, Michael Adika, plunging the family into deep mourning after his sudden death. Image credit: Nkonkonsa/X

Source: AFP

Niniola Apata, the elder sister of music star Teni, left fans and colleagues completely devastated after taking to social media to share the sudden collapse of her domestic world.

Niniola breaks silence after losing husband

Known throughout her brilliant career for maintaining a strict, airtight boundary between her high-profile musical identity and her private life, Niniola’s sudden vulnerability on Instagram stressed the staggering weight of her loss.

In a series of short, heavy, and deeply emotional text slides posted on her stories, the 39-year-old singer didn't mince words about her heartbreak.

"God took him," Niniola simply wrote in her initial slide, before following it up with a stark, painful reality check: "My husband died".

In a subsequent post featuring a series of beautiful, never-before-seen throwback pictures of the couple holding each other, she wrote:

"God took him. 13 years."

The tribute shared the incredible depth of a quiet, solid union that spanned over a decade, stretching all the way back to the period before she found mainstream fame.

Read the details in the X post below.

Who is Niniola's husband, Michael Ndika

While Niniola dominated the global airwaves, earning a Grammy nomination for her songwriting contributions to Beyoncé's The Lion King: The Gift album and receiving massive endorsements from Drake and Timbaland, Michael Ndika worked tirelessly behind the scenes.

As the Chief Executive Officer of NaijaReview, Ndika was widely respected within the corporate entertainment space as a visionary who provided critical digital media structures for emerging and established Afro-house and alternative African musicians.

The family has completely withheld the specific details and circumstances surrounding his untimely passing, requesting absolute privacy as Niniola, her sister Teni, and their extended relatives gather to navigate the immediate shock of the tragedy.

Source: YEN.com.gh