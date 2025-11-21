Interior Minister Muntaka Mubarak has sparked excitement online after sharing photos of his son’s graduation ceremony

Muntaka’s son graduated from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) College of Health Sciences

Sharing a glimpse of his private life has drawn attention on social media, with many congratulating his son and wishing him continued success

The Interior Minister of Ghana posted images of the moment on his Facebook page, expressing how proud he was of his second son, named after his grandfather, Alhaj Muntaka.

Interior Minister, Muntaka Mubarak, shares some heartwarming family photos from his son's graduation. Image credit: Muntaka Mubarak Source: Facebook

Source: Facebook

Alhaj Muntaka was among the students who graduated in the 5th graduation ceremony of the KNUST College of Health Sciences this week.

Despite his demanding role as Minister, Muntaka Mubarak found time to celebrate his son's academic achievement..

He wrote: "To my second son, named after my beloved father, Alhaj Muntaka, may Allah bless your certificate. May this calling urge you to serve humanity."

He also congratulated all graduates on their remarkable achievements and encouraged them to continue working hard.

"Earlier today, I joined the 59th Graduation Ceremony of the KNUST College of Health Sciences at the Great Hall.

Congratulations to all graduands on this remarkable achievement. Your hard work, dedication, and resilience have brought you this far, and today marks the beginning of an even greater journey of service and impact," he stated.

Reactions to Muntaka Mubarak enjoying fatherhood

YEN.com.gh have compiled some comments on the Facebook post.

David Drey wrote:

"Awww, the smile is priceless ."

Ibrahim Azara wrote:

"Maa Shaa Allah."

Abdul Salam Iddrisu wrote:

"Ibn Yameen Lukman."

Watch the Facebook pictures below:

Ghana’s Interior Minister Muntaka Mubarak loses mother

The Minister of Interior and Member of Parliament (MP) for Asawase, Muntaka Mohammed Mubarak, reportedly lost his mother, Hajia Saudatu Sulemana Muntaka, on Monday evening, February 3, 2025, in Kumasi after a short illness.

The news was reported by Peace Dawah Media, a Zongo and Islam-focused Facebook page.

Hajia Saudatu Sulemana Muntaka passed away on the same day her son officially assumed office as Interior Minister of the Republic of Ghana, following his swearing-in by His Excellency John Dramani Mahama at Jubilee House on Friday, January 31, 2025.

Muntaka Mubarak, a sixth-term MP for Asawase, serves on various parliamentary committees.

In a Facebook post announcing his mother’s passing, he prayed for God’s mercy upon her soul:

"It is with a heavy heart that I announce the passing of my beloved mother, Hajia Saudatu Sulemana Muntaka. She died after a short illness. May Allah forgive her shortcomings and grant her Jannatul Firdaus."

Ghana's Interior Minister Muntaka Mubarak Loses Mum Source: Facebook

Source: UGC

Hajia Saudatu Sulemana Muntaka was buried at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, February 4, 2025, at Aboabo.

Muntaka Mubarak mourns colleague after Helicopter Crash

YEN.com.gh earlier reported the moment when the Minister of Interior, Muntaka Mubarak, moved many online as he broke down in tears following the death of his colleague, Defence Minister Dr Edward Omane Boamah.

Dr Omane Boamah died in a helicopter crash in the Adansi Akrofuom District of the Ashanti Region on Wednesday, August 6, 2025.

He was one of eight people on board, five government officials and three crew members, who tragically lost their lives in the accident.

Source: YEN.com.gh