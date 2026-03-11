The Interior Minister, Muntaka Mohammed Mubarak, is set to appear before Parliament to address concerns over the ongoing security service recruitment

Complaints have surged from applicants about the AI-based aptitude test results, prompting MPs to raise the issue

The Minister will meet with members from both sides of Parliament to resolve the matter and find a middle ground

The Interior Minister, Muntaka Mohammed Mubarak, has been scheduled to appear before the Parliament of Ghana in the coming days to address concerns about the ongoing security service recruitment exercise.

This was disclosed by the Majority Chief Whip, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, on Tuesday, March 10, 2026.

The recruitment exercise has been fraught with several challenges, with many applicants complaining about the outcome of the tests.

Speaking on the floor of the House, Dafeamekpor indicated that Members of Parliament are being inundated with complaints from their constituencies regarding the results of the AI-based aptitude test.

"As we sit here, our phones are overflowing with messages about disqualifications, and so let me assure the House and the entire nation that the Minister responsible for the Interior, particularly regarding the services under his supervision, is taking steps to address the issue," he said.

"He is also scheduled, from time to time, to meet with members from both sides [NDC and NPP] to resolve these matters, and I am sure that the Minority Chief Whip will be reaching out to the other side to agree on a convenient time for the Minister to meet them. The Minister is also taking steps to meet this side, so that we can engage and find a middle ground," he further stated.

Afenyo-Markin calls for abolition of AI-based tests

Meanwhile, the Minority Leader of Parliament, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has called for the scrapping of the artificial intelligence-based aptitude tests administered to applicants in the ongoing recruitment into Ghana's security services.

Speaking on the floor of Parliament on Tuesday, March 10, 2026, Afenyo-Markin said his caucus and several other lawmakers have received multiple complaints from constituents regarding the recruitment exercise.

He consequently appealed to the government to review the system to make the recruitment process more accessible to all applicants, particularly those with limited digital skills.

“Mr Speaker, the military did something good. They created a system that allowed people to take the aptitude test directly. If possible, the system should be changed to enable our boys and girls who are not educated in ICT to write it manually,” he said.

According to him, many applicants from rural communities face significant difficulties navigating the online testing system.

“I am for AI. I am for IT. But you cannot suddenly call someone from Pusiga or Bunkurugu, who knows nothing about IT, and ask them to write an aptitude test using AI. If they don’t have the means, they fail,” he added.

Democracy Hub to sue government over recruitment

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that the Democracy Hub had threatened legal action against the Ghanaian government over a long-standing practice of non-competitive public sector recruitment.

The group claims many vacancies are quietly filled without advertisement, denying qualified applicants the chance to apply.

The legal suit aims to enforce transparent, competitive hiring procedures in line with constitutional principles of fairness and administrative justice.

