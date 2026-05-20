The Ghana Standards Authority shut down sections of Ashaiman China Mall over product quality violations

Products, including mattresses and light bulbs, were found to be substandard and unsafe for consumers

The authority emphasised that enforcement was geared towards fair trade, not targeting specific nationalities

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The Ghana Standards Authority continued its market quality crackdown by shutting down sections of the Ashaiman China Mall warehouse.

The warehouse contained products such as mattresses and electrical appliances, suspected of being manufactured with substandard materials.

Sections of Ashaiman China Mall Warehouse Shut Down Over Substandard Products. Credit: Yandex

Source: UGC

The exercise formed part of the Authority’s second day of operations, aimed at clamping down on companies producing and distributing inferior products on the Ghanaian market.

Speaking during a media engagement after the operation on Tuesday, 19 May, the Regional Manager of the Ghana Standards Authority, Clement Kubati, said some of the products failed quality tests.

“It’s not only the mattresses, but we also have issues with the bulbs. We sampled about 15 electrical bulbs, and all of them are fake. These are things that can cause fire in homes of people.”

Graphic Online reported that the authority stressed that its enforcement was not anti-Chinese or anti-business but aimed at fair trade.

FDA closes down Chinese supermarkets

Chinese businesses have been guilty of similar issues in the past. In September 2024, the FDA closed down four Chinese-owned supermarkets at Osu in Accra for selling unregistered products.

The shop's goods were labelled in Chinese. Panda Mart, Jia Hua Agricultural Trade Company, Downwind Sail, and Hauang Jia YI Limited were sanctioned shops.

The Ghanaian Times reported that a team from the FDA, in collaboration with the police, locked up these shops and fined them GH¢25,000 each.

The authority said it would supervise its supermarkets to relabel its products in English.

The shops violated the Public Health Act and the labelling guide LI 1541, which required all products imported into the country to be labelled in English.

The authority stressed that prod­ucts imported into the country should be written in English to allow for the identification of manufacturers, addresses, coun­tries of origin, and expiration dates, among other details, to guide the consumer.

Part of Amasaman China Mall collapses

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Amasaman China Mall had been closed after a partial building collapse left two people injured and some goods destroyed.

Ga West officials cited structural integrity issues and implemented safety recommendations before reopening, following the initial findings after an assessment.

Source: YEN.com.gh