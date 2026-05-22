There was some severe flooding in Accra on May 22, raising concerns about flood preparedness in urban Ghana

Kaneshie and Akweteyman were among the hardest-hit areas, facing significant road submersion

Videos and reports depict commuters grappling with challenging conditions post-heavy rainfall

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Rain on the afternoon of May 22 again left parts of Accra with serious flooding, calling into question Ghana's flood preparedness.

Reports indicated that Kaneshie was one of the worst-hit areas.

Rain on the afternoon of May 22 again left parts of Accra with serious flooding. Image Credit: Lucas Mukasa/Anadolu via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Graphic Online shared a video of the heavy flooding from Kaneshie on X.

Joy News also reported that Akweteyman dealt with flooding just minutes after heavy rains, with roads submerged and commuters struggling to find their way through rising water.

Social media users also highlighted flooding they had observed, like at Bel-Aqua stretch of the Accra-Aflao Road at Dawhenya.

Heavy rains today also caused severe flooding at Amasaman in Accra, with floodwaters rising to the level of car doors.

Some of the affected communities showed houses inundated with floodwaters, particularly in Alajo, where several residents were forced out of their homes after the downpour.

Other areas, including Mallam, Baah Yard, SCC and Dansoman, also recorded varying levels of flooding, resulting in severe disruptions to vehicular and pedestrian movement.

Motorists in some locations were seen struggling to navigate through waterlogged roads, while traffic built up along major routes as commuters attempted to return home.

Residents affected by the floods reported that the downpour destroyed household items, electrical appliances and other personal belongings.

Some residents remained outside their homes hours after the rains, waiting for floodwaters to recede before re-entering.

Source: YEN.com.gh