Several trotro drivers were arrested for reported unlawful fare increases amid commuter unrest and complaints

Passengers were reportedly charged excessively, with prices skyrocketing to GH¢ 20 between Circle and Kasoa

GH¢ The National Security crackdown aims to protect commuters from exploitation by transport operators

Some trotro drivers and their conductors, popularly known as mates, have been arrested by the National Security Monitoring and Evaluation Team for allegedly increasing transport fares unlawfully.

It remains unclear what specific law the suspects, who are private transport operators, are said to have broken.

Some trotro drivers are in National Security custody after they increased transport fares. Credit: SeventyFour

Source: Getty Images

The arrests follow reports that some commercial drivers were charging passengers up to GH¢20 for trips from Circle to Kasoa, sparking frustration and anger among commuters.

Citi News reported that the situation reportedly left several commuters stranded at various transport terminals as disagreements broke out between passengers and commercial transport operators over the increased fares.

The operation forms part of efforts to clamp down on unauthorised fare hikes and protect commuters from exploitation.

Trotro drivers eye fare increases as fuel prices rise

The Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) has been considering increasing fares following the rise in fuel prices.

Fuel prices have risen above GH¢13 per litre at some Oil Marketing Companies because of the war in Iran.

Transport operators say such increases significantly affect their operational costs, particularly as other vehicle-related expenses remain high.

Effect of Iran war on fuel supply

US President Donald Trump, who has previously said that the war could last for a month or longer, sought to downplay growing fears that it could take even longer.

AP reported that Trump also assured threatened intensified action on Iran if the country made any “attempt to stop the globe’s oil supply.”

Iran has effectively stopped tankers from using the Strait of Hormuz, the shipping lane between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman.

Attacks on merchant ships near the strait have killed at least seven sailors, according to the International Maritime Organisation.

VIP Jeoun Transport, a leading intercity bus service in Ghana, announced a fare increase effective from Wednesday, April 8, 2026.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, April 7, 2026, the company categorised the new fares into two services: Standard Tour and Executive Coach.

VIP Jeoun Transport Services Increases fares across the country in April 2026 amid rising fuel prices. Credit: V.I.P Jeoun Transport Service

Source: Facebook

According to the notices from the transport firm, the fare hikes apply to various routes originating from Accra and Kumasi.

VIP Jeoun Transport indicated that it had initially planned to increase the fares on March 14, 2025, but suspended the increase two days after issuing the price adjustment notice.

Transport Ministry deploys buses on major routes

YEN.com.gh reported that the Transport Ministry had announced the deployment of eight buses on four major routes in Accra to ease congestion during peak hours in December 2025.

According to the ministry, the buses would operate along the Accra–Madina–Adenta corridor, Accra-Achimota-Amasaman route, Accra-Mallam-Kasoa stretch, and the Accra–Tema Beach Road.

The routes, operating from December 10, 2025, between 4:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. daily, formed part of improving safety, enhancing convenience, and easing transport challenges in the capital.

Source: YEN.com.gh