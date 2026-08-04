A deadly explosion tore through Aboso in the Prestea Huni Valley Municipality of the Western Region, leaving four people dead and several others injured

An eyewitness said a man known to deal in explosives had stored dynamite near a gas station in the Breman area, where workers later spotted a snake

The explosion triggered widespread panic among residents, many of whom initially mistook the blast for an earthquake

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Four people have died, and several others sustained injuries following a dynamite explosion in Aboso, a community in the Prestea Huni Valley Municipality of the Western Region of Ghana.

According to an eyewitness who spoke on Tuesday, August 4, the chain of events began when a man allegedly concealed explosives near a gas station in the Breman area.

4 People Killed in Dynamite Explosion at Aboso After Gunshot Aimed at Snake Hits Stored Explosives

Source: Getty Images

Workers associated with him were operating close to the storage site when they encountered a snake and moved to kill it with a firearm.

The shot fired at the snake missed its target and instead struck the hidden dynamite, triggering a massive explosion that killed those in the immediate vicinity and wounded several others nearby.

"He fired the gun aimed at the snake, but it ended up hitting the explosives that were hidden and ended up exploding, killing many of the people who were around," the eyewitness recounted.

3News reported that the force of the detonation was powerful enough to create widespread confusion across the community.

Residents who heard the blast initially believed the area had been struck by a natural disaster.

"We heard a loud sound, which many of us thought was an earthquake. We later found out that a man who is known to be dealing in explosives had gone to hide some of these explosives around a gas station in Breman," the eyewitness said.

Emergency Responders Deployed to Scene

The explosion prompted an immediate panic, with residents fleeing the area as emergency personnel moved in to manage the aftermath, assist the injured, and secure the site.

The presence of illegally stored explosives near a fuel station raised serious concerns about public safety in the area, given the potentially catastrophic scale the blast could have reached had more of the stockpile been detonated.

The Prestea Huni Valley Municipality, located in Ghana's Western Region, is an area with a long history of mining activity, where the illegal acquisition and handling of explosives linked to galamsey operations has remained a persistent challenge for authorities.

Recent explosions recorded

Back in March 2025, YEN.com.gh reported that a Koforidua Technical University student died after a gas explosion in the New Juaben North Municipality.

A young boy and a woman were also injured in the same incident and are receiving care at the Eastern Regional Hospital.

Also in March 2025, an explosion at shops dealing in mining explosives at Odumasi in Asante Akyem Central caused multiple deaths.

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Source: YEN.com.gh