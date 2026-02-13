TikTok car dealer and influencer, Elconshi Autos, shared a list of five low-budget sports utility vehicles that he believes buyers can comfortably afford

The Hyundai Tucson, Mitsubishi Outlander and Kia Sportage were mentioned as part of his recommended options

He also encouraged potential buyers to consider the Honda HR V and Hyundai Santa Fe when shopping for an affordable SUV

A car dealer on TikTok known as Elconshi Autos has shared five sports utility vehicles he believes are suitable for people working with a low budget.

Five sports utility vehicles you can afford, according to Elcosnhi Autos. Image credit: Fahroni (Getty Images)

Source: Getty Images

In a recent video, he stated clearly that he wanted to recommend five SUVs that viewers can afford without stretching their finances too much.

Elconshi Autos listed 5 affordable SUVs

According to him, the first option is the Hyundai Tucson.

Elconshi Autos mentioned it as number one on his list of affordable SUVs.

The second vehicle he outlined is the Mitsubishi Outlander, which he placed right after the Tucson in his recommendation.

Moving on, he named the Kia Sportage as the third SUV buyers can consider.

Elconshi Autos continued by advising his audience to also look at the Honda HR V as another option when searching for a budget-friendly sports utility vehicle.

Finally, he included the Hyundai Santa Fe to complete his list of five.

With these recommendations, Elconshi Autos focused strictly on giving its followers options that fall within a lower budget range.

Watch the TikTok video below:

His video was straightforward, simply listing the vehicles he believes people can look into if they want an SUV without spending beyond their means.

For many viewers who are planning to purchase a car soon, the list serves as a guide to help narrow down their choices.

