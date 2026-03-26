Ghanaian TikToker Rich Armani shared his excitement after coming across a Kantanka Boafo Aboboyaa at a washing bay and taking a closer look at the machine

He praised the quality of the Ghana-made vehicle, pointing out that it comes with six gears and looks well-built from what he observed

Rich Armani also used the moment to urge Ghanaians to support locally made products instead of always choosing foreign alternatives, Ghana-made

A Ghanaian man on TikTok known as Rich Armani has stirred conversation online after expressing his admiration for the Kantanka Boafo Aboboyaa while visiting a washing bay.

Ghanaian man takes a closer look at Kantanka Aboboyaa and explains why it stands above the rest. Image credit: Screech Vibes, Government News, Kwadwo Safo.

Source: TikTok

In a video making rounds on social media, Rich Armani was seen standing near one of the locally made cargo tricycles after it had been brought in for washing.

From the way he reacted, it was clear he was genuinely impressed by what he saw.

While checking out the machine, the TikToker could not hide his excitement as he spoke about the quality and design of the vehicle.

Armani urged Ghanaians to patronise Kantanka

According to him, many Ghanaians often fail to appreciate products made in their own country, especially when it comes to vehicles and machinery.

He said people usually place more value on things made abroad simply because they believe anything produced by foreigners must be of better quality.

Rich Armani, however, seemed convinced that the Kantanka Aboboyaa was proof that Ghana could also produce something solid and impressive.

Speaking in the video, he pointed out one feature that caught his attention immediately.

Armani shared why Kantanka Aboboyaa stands out

According to him, the Kantanka Aboboyaa comes with six gears, a detail that clearly left him amazed.

He suggested that for a machine of that kind to come with six gears was something worth praising, especially for people who may still underestimate locally assembled vehicles.

He also observed that almost every part of the machine looked well-made and properly put together.

From the body structure to its overall appearance, Rich Armani repeatedly stressed that the vehicle looked like quality.

As he continued admiring the machine, he passionately appealed to Ghanaians to begin supporting local innovation and products made in the country.

Watch the TikTok video below:

He urged people not to ignore Ghanaian-made machines simply because they are not imported from outside.

Netizens reacted to the Kantanka Aboboyaa

His comments have since sparked reactions online, with many people agreeing that locally made vehicles and machines deserve more support and attention.

The Kantanka Aboboyaa, also known as the Kantanka Boafo, has recently been gaining attention for its cargo carrying ability, durability and practical use for business and transport work.

With voices like Rich Armani’s now joining the conversation, the push for Ghanaians to support homegrown products appears to be getting louder.

For many viewers, the price of the machine is the reason why they are hesitant to purchase one as compared to other Aboboyaa brands.

Check out some comments below:

Nana Quesi Innocent commented:

"How do you expect me to buy aboboyaa for 65k? Can buy 2 royal aboboyaa."

Kwasi Appiah commented:

"Quality and constant table on the road, lifting your items with high performance, how can you compare it to Royal aboboyaa,eeeee."

NBY commented:

"Bro, it's the price, GH₵, 650k buys Aboso okai macho."

Last hour commented:

"Can we see it with a loaded yam or cassava for the advert?"

One bullet commented:

"I have one, this is my own."

The Kantanka Aboboyaa arrives with a strong cargo capacity at an affordable price, in a new video by the Ghanaian vehicle brand. Image credit: Kantanka Safo Studios

Source: UGC

Kantanka Aboboyaa was introduced by a staff

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that a Kantanka staff member introduced the Boafo, also called the Aboboyaa, in a video recorded inside the Ghanaian motor brand's warehouse.

The tricycle-style vehicle comes with a maximum load capacity of 1,500kg and a hydraulic-controlled tipping cargo bed for commercial loading.

The presentation also highlighted the Boafo's fuel efficiency, endurance, and safety features, as well as the pre-order and showroom prices.

Source: YEN.com.gh