Ghanaians looking for used cars, SUVs and pickups can search Canadian websites like AutoTrader and Kijiji Autos

Copart Canada offers auction cars, including repairable vehicles that may come at lower prices

Buyers must check the car’s history, shipping cost, duty and clearing charges before importing to Ghana

Importing a vehicle from Canada has become an option many Ghanaians are exploring as they search for quality used cars at competitive prices.

Top online platforms for importing cars from Canada to Ghana. Image credit: IndiaMART, The Car Import, Integrity, Freepik

Source: UGC

While many buyers rely on agents, some are now choosing to handle the process themselves by sourcing vehicles directly from trusted Canadian websites.

From family sedans to SUVs and pickup trucks, these platforms offer thousands of listings that can be viewed from Ghana before making a purchase.

AutoTrader Canada remains a top choice

AutoTrader Canada is one of the largest vehicle marketplaces in the country. It features listings from dealerships and private sellers, allowing buyers to compare prices, mileage and vehicle conditions before making a decision.

Many importers use the platform because of the large number of vehicles available across different provinces.

Kijiji Autos offers many used vehicles

Kijiji Autos is another popular platform for people looking for affordable used vehicles. Buyers can find everything from compact cars to luxury SUVs.

The platform is known for offering a mix of dealer and private seller listings, giving shoppers more options when searching for a suitable vehicle.

Copart Canada attracts bargain hunters

For buyers willing to participate in auctions, Copart Canada provides access to thousands of vehicles. Some cars may require repairs, while others are sold in good condition.

Because auction prices can sometimes be lower than retail prices, the platform has become attractive to importers looking to save money.

CarGurus helps compare prices

CarGurus Canada is widely used by car shoppers because it allows users to compare vehicle prices and determine whether a listing represents good value.

Its pricing tools make it easier for buyers to identify competitive deals before committing to a purchase.

Clutch Canada simplifies online buying

Clutch Canada focuses on inspected used vehicles and transparent pricing. The company provides detailed vehicle information, making it easier for buyers to assess a car before purchase.

For first-time importers, the platform can offer additional confidence due to its inspection process.

Website Type Best For AutoTrader Canada Marketplace Large selection of vehicles Kijiji Autos Marketplace Affordable used cars Copart Canada Auction Bargain and salvage vehicles CarGurus Canada Marketplace Price comparison Clutch Canada Online retailer Inspected vehicles

Before purchasing a vehicle from Canada, Ghanaians should carefully check the vehicle history, shipping costs, customs duties and port charges. It is also important to verify whether the vehicle meets Ghana's import requirements.

While importing a car independently can help reduce costs, buyers should conduct thorough research and use trusted shipping and clearing services to avoid unexpected expenses.

YEN.com.gh compiles a list of websites Ghanaians can consider when importing cars from China by themselves. Image credit: Freepik & Revvedupmotors

Source: UGC

Chinese websites to import cars

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that some Ghanaian buyers have started exploring Chinese car websites as they search for cheaper vehicle options outside the traditional markets.

Several platforms have gained attention for listing both used and new cars, while also offering export and shipping to African countries such as Ghana.

As interest in Chinese vehicles grows, more buyers are beginning to compare these websites with popular Japanese and American car importers.

Source: YEN.com.gh