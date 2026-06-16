Electric vehicles are becoming more affordable in Ghana as buyers look for alternatives to rising fuel costs

Models such as the BYD Seagull, BYD Dolphin and Nissan Leaf are among the budget-friendly options available

From city commuters to families and ride-hailing drivers, there is now an EV for different budgets and needs

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Electric vehicles are slowly becoming a serious option for many car buyers in Ghana. Although petrol and diesel cars still dominate the roads, more drivers are now paying attention to EVs because of rising fuel prices, lower maintenance costs and the growing interest in cleaner transport.

Prices of BYD, Nissan and 3 other electric cars in Ghana in 2026. Image credit: Ox Automobile

Source: UGC

In Ghana, affordability is still the biggest factor. Many brand-new electric vehicles are expensive, but some models are beginning to appear at prices that middle-income buyers, businesses and ride-hailing drivers can consider.

BYD Seagull leads the budget EV list

The BYD Seagull is one of the most affordable electric vehicles to consider in Ghana right now. It is a small hatchback designed mainly for city driving, making it suitable for Accra, Tema, Kumasi and other busy urban areas.

Watch the YouTube video of BYD Dolphin:

Its compact size makes parking easier, while its electric motor helps drivers avoid the daily cost of petrol. For buyers who want a simple EV for work, school runs or short daily movement, the Seagull is a strong option.

BYD Dolphin offers better comfort

The BYD Dolphin is another affordable electric vehicle gaining attention. It is bigger and more comfortable than the Seagull, making it a better choice for small families or drivers who want more space.

The Dolphin offers a modern interior, a decent range and a smooth driving experience. It may cost more than the Seagull, but it gives buyers more value in terms of comfort, technology and road presence.

Nissan Leaf remains a trusted used EV

For buyers who prefer used imports, the Nissan Leaf remains one of the most popular electric cars in Ghana. It has been on the global market for years, meaning mechanics and EV dealers are more familiar with it.

Used Nissan Leaf models are usually cheaper than many newer EVs. However, buyers must carefully check the battery health before paying, because battery condition affects range and long-term value.

Wuling Air EV suits city drivers

The Wuling Air EV is a small electric car built for short-distance driving. It is not the car for long highway trips, but it works well for city movement.

Its biggest advantage is its size. It is easy to drive through traffic, simple to park and cheaper to run compared to many fuel-powered cars.

MG4 EV gives more performance

The MG4 EV is for buyers who want something more stylish and powerful. It costs more than the smaller EVs, but it offers better range, better performance and a more premium feel.

Watch the YouTube video of MG4 EV below:

For drivers who want an electric car that can serve both city and longer-distance use, the MG4 is worth considering.

Vehicle Estimated price in Ghana (2026) Worth considering because BYD Seagull GH₵220,000 – GH₵300,000 One of the cheapest new EVs available and ideal for city driving. BYD Dolphin GH₵270,000 – GH₵400,000 Excellent balance of range, comfort, technology and practicality. Nissan Leaf (used) GH₵150,000 – GH₵280,000 Proven reliability and among the most affordable EVs on the used market. Wuling Air EV GH₵180,000 – GH₵250,000 Compact, economical and easy to manoeuvre in traffic. MG4 EV GH₵350,000 – GH₵500,000 Strong performance, longer range and premium features

Sarah Adwoa Safo Drives Father’s Kantanka Mensah EV in Video, Sparks Excitement Online

Source: UGC

Adwoa Safo showed off Kantanka Mensah EV

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Sarah Adwoa Safo excited social media users after a video showed her driving one of her father’s electric vehicles, the Kantanka Mensah EV.

The clip, shared by Kwadwo Safo Jnr, captured the former Dome-Kwabenya MP arriving at a residence in the sleek black electric saloon car.

The EV, produced by Kantanka Automobile, reportedly charges in about 35 minutes and can run for several hours on a full charge.

Source: YEN.com.gh