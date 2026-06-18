Nigerian musician Mr Eazi celebrated a goal scored by the Ghana national football team during a live match

The 'Leg Over' hit maker shared the footage on his X page on June 18, 2026

The recording captured the artist wearing a Black Stars jersey while cheering inside a venue

Nigerian-born musician Mr Eazi has trended on social media after a video captured him passionately celebrating a goal scored by the Ghana Black Stars.

Nigerian musician Mr Eazi celebrates Ghana's goal against Panama during the World Cup, showcasing cross-border football solidarity in a trending video. Image credit: Sir Eazi/X

Source: Twitter

The singer watched the national team secure a victory against Panama in their World Cup opening fixture.

The “Leg Over” hitmaker took to X on June 18, 2026, to share a video of himself and his dad watching the match live from the pitch.

Dressed in an official Ghanaian football jersey, the music star shouted at the top of his voice as the team clinched their hard-fought win.

The clip came with an official caption from the media house indicating the positive reception of the singer's behaviour abroad.

"Mr Eazi celebrating the Black Stars' goal all the way in Toronto is the exact vibe we needed," The post read.

The cross-border football solidarity has stirred massive excitement among Ghanaian and Nigerian football fans on the internet.

Many commentators jokingly suggested that the Nigerian artist now qualifies to receive a permanent national identification card from the Ghanaian authorities due to his immense display of dedication.

The X post below has the video of Mr Eazi celebrating Ghana's win against Panama.

Reactions as Mr Eazi celebrate Ghana's win

The recording has garnered a lot of engagement from social media users who filled the comment section with cheers and football emojis.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions to the musician's post below:

Gloriaosarfo said:

"Goooooooooooal⚽️💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾🔥🇬🇭🔥❤️."

frimps_ab wrote:

"😍😍😍😍🇬🇭."

bil_l594 commented:

"Mr Eazi 🔥🔥🔥🔥🙌🙌."

Caleb Yirenkyi's dad celebrates with giant billboard

A Ghanaian father has captured the attention of sports fans globally after uniquely celebrating his son's FIFA World Cup achievement.

The proud father, who works as a local carpenter, reportedly went out at dawn on June 18, 2026, to mount a massive banner of his son's face in Bechem.

Source: YEN.com.gh