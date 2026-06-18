Black Stars goalkeeper Benjamin Asare has courted attention after he led a prayer session on the pitch after Ghana defeated Panama

The team management, head coach Carlos Queiroz, and players held hands in a circle with their eyes closed during the session

A video capturing the emotional post-match spiritual moment was shared on Instagram by @gospelhypers_

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Ghanaian goalkeeper Benjamin Asare has moved many football fans across the world after leading a deep spiritual session on the field right after a match.

Ghana's Benjamin Asare leads a heartfelt prayer on the pitch after the Black Stars' 1-0 victory against Panama. Image credit: Accra Hearts of Oak Sporting Club /FB, Owuraku Ampofo/X

Source: UGC

The national team goalkeeper took charge of the team's post-match thanksgiving after Ghana secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Panama in their opening match at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The video from the pitch, posted on Instagram by @gospelhypers_ on June 18, 2026, showed emotional scenes from the top of the Black Stars management, down to the players.

The entire contingent held each other shoulder to shoulder in a massive circle around Benjamin, closing their eyes in reverence as he spoke to the Almighty.

The event highlighted a unique sense of national unity, proving that regardless of individual differences, the team remain inseparable under God.

Football fans praise Black Stars’ spiritual unity

The rare display of gratitude on a global stage quickly attracted praise from supporters across West Africa. Many internet users noted that the team's dedication to prayer has always been a central part of their footballing identity.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions to the post below:

itsme_jomat said:

"Glory to God!"

her_frojesty wrote:

"Asarreeeee👏👏🔥🔥🙏🏾🙏🏾."

maggie.john.125323 commented:

"Jesus is proud of you ⚽🔥❤️❤️🙌🙌🙌."

your_girl_daizy_ noted:

"God at the beginning, at all times and in the end…. Alleluya 🙌."

cc.laafricane added:

"One thing about us, we’re gonna pray!"

Bawumia sends message to Black Stars

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Dr Bawumia entreated the Black Stars to play with all their might ahead of Ghana's World Cup opener against Panama on June 17.

The NPP flagbearer also joined Ghanaians in wishing the team success as they prepare for the crucial Group L clash

Source: YEN.com.gh