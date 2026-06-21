Ghana Weather Alert: Meteorological Agency Lists Areas to Face Thunderstorms Today, June 21
- A rainstorm is producing thunderstorms and rain of varying intensity over eastern Ghana on June 21
- The weather system is expected to spread across the remaining parts of the country from morning into the evening hours
- Mist and fog are likely in forest and hilly areas early this morning, with a mix of sun and cloud expected in the upper regions by afternoon
The Ghana Meteorological Agency has forecast a rainstorm that is expected to sweep across Ghana on June 21.
The agency noted that conditions will deteriorate further as the system spreads nationwide throughout the day.
The Ghana Meteorological Agency has indicated that the weather system is expected to extend across the remaining portions of Ghana from Thursday morning into the evening hours, affecting communities in multiple regions.
Conditions are forecast to ease slightly during the afternoon, when a mixture of sun and clouds may develop over the upper regions of the country. However, the overall pattern remains unsettled, and localised heavy downpours cannot be ruled out as the storm system continues to move.
Ghanaians living in low-lying areas and communities prone to flooding are advised to stay alert as rainfall of varying intensity is expected to persist through the evening. Those in eastern Ghana, where the system is already active, should avoid unnecessary travel during peak rainfall periods.
Authorities have not yet issued a formal red alert, but residents are encouraged to monitor updates from GMet and local emergency management bodies as the storm progresses.
The agency shared an update on X.
AMA shares new list of flood-prone areas
Amid increased incidents of flooding, the Accra Metropolitan Assembly shared a new list of flood-prone areas as the capital region continues to deal with flooding.
It shared the list of flood-prone areas on Facebook, along with safe havens from the flooding in these areas.
The National Disaster Management Organisation has previously shared flood-prone areas in other parts of the capital.
In a series of warnings shared on Facebook over the past year, the organisation previously singled out Ledzokuku, Ayawaso East, Ayawaso North and Korle Klottey Municipality as some of the flood-prone districts.
Flood-prone areas in the Ayawaso East Municipality include:
- De-Youngsters Storm Drain
- Downside Area
- Berlin Bridge
- 441 Abaatamia
- Nafiu
- Aggrey Memorial School
- Kanda Cluster of Schools
- Nima Roundabout
- Kanda Overpass
In the Korle Klottey Municipality, flood-prone areas include:
- Odawna Sahara
- Osu Doku North
- Osu Doku South
- Osu Kinkawe
- Osu Alata
- Asylum Down
- Adabraka North
- Adabraka Official Town
- Osu Ringway
In the Ledzokuku district, the flood-prone areas are:
- Teshie Estate
- Teshie Tafo
- Dkesekor-Demo
- Greda Estate
- Rasta - Behind ICGC Church
- Agbelezaa Drain
Flood-prone areas in Ayawaso North Municipality include:
- Commandos
- The stretch along the main drain
- Burukutu Drain
- Saabulu Park
- Downside
KNUST floods during recent rains
YEN.com.gh also reported on heavy flooding on major roads within the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology campus.
This disrupted movement and academic activities on June 12, with the flooding reportedly caused by the River Wiwi overflowing its banks.
The situation left several students stranded between halls of residence and lecture halls after heavy rain overwhelmed the drainage systems.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Delali Adogla-Bessa (Head of Current Affairs and Politics Desk) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.