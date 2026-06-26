The GMet has forecast misty and cloudy conditions across parts of Ghana, particularly in coastal, forest and mountainous areas early in the day

Southern Ghana will experience mostly cloudy skies with occasional sunshine, while the north will see a mix of clouds and sunny intervals

Thunderstorms or rainfall are expected to develop in parts of the middle and northern sectors from late afternoon into the evening

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has forecast misty and cloudy conditions across parts of the country, with thunderstorms expected later in the day.

In a weather update issued on Friday, June 26, 2026, GMet indicated that patches of mist and fog will form over sections of the coastal, forest and mountainous areas during the early hours of the morning under predominantly cloudy skies.

Ghana Meteorological Agency lists areas to face thunderstorms today, June 26, 2026. Photo credit: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

These conditions are likely to reduce visibility in some areas.

As the day progresses into the afternoon, southern Ghana is expected to remain mostly cloudy with occasional spells of sunshine, while the northern sector will experience a mix of cloud cover and sunny intervals.

However, from late afternoon into the evening, the GNet said thunderstorms or rainfall are anticipated to affect parts of the middle and northern regions.

Read the GMet weather update on X below:

155 buildings marked for demolition

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that severe weekend floods in Ghana’s Central Region led to the identification of 155 unsafe buildings marked for demolition.

The disaster had claimed 18 lives and displaced 377 residents, prompting urgent interventions by authorities.

Emergency demolitions and drainage improvement plans were underway as officials move to prevent further loss of life during the rainy season.

Source: YEN.com.gh