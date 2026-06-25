Ghana Meteorological Agency Lists Areas to Face Thunderstorms on June 25 Evening

Rain and thunderstorms are likely across parts of southern Ghana tonight, with some transition and northern areas are also expected to see wet weather

Residents in coastal, forest, and hilly areas should prepare for mist and fog early tomorrow morning, which may reduce visibility

The Ghana Meteorological Agency has issued the forecast to help residents and commuters plan ahead

Parts of southern Ghana are expected to experience rain and thunderstorms tonight, with some areas in the transition and northern zones also likely to see wet weather, according to a new weather forecast for the evening of June 25.

Early on the morning of June 26, mist and fog are anticipated to reduce visibility in coastal, forest, and hilly areas, posing potential challenges for early-morning commuters and road users.

Rain and thunderstorms are likely across parts of southern Ghana on June 25. Credit: Donwilson Odhiambo

Source: Getty Images

The forecast indicates that southern Ghana faces the highest likelihood of rainfall and thunderstorm activity during the evening and overnight hours. Residents in those areas are advised to take precautions ahead of the wet conditions.

Some localities in the transition and northern sectors are also included in the outlook, meaning the weather disruption is not confined to the south alone.

As night gives way to early morning, mist and fog are forecast to develop across coastal, forest, and hilly parts of the country.

Such conditions can significantly reduce visibility on roads and at sea, making careful driving and navigation essential for anyone travelling in the affected areas during the early hours.

Residents in these zones are encouraged to allow extra time for journeys and to exercise caution, particularly on highways and routes that pass through forested or elevated terrain.

The list of areas to suffer thunderstorms was shared in an update on X.

What was the weather like on June 25?

There were mostly cloudy conditions over the southern half of the country with slight to moderate rain.

The northern half experienced a partly sunny afternoon paving the way for the thunderstorms or rain which are now expected.

The agency has advised the public to remain alert to changing weather patterns and plan their activities accordingly.

18 die from weather-related incidents in Central Region

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that at least 18 people had died and nearly 9,000 residents had been affected after devastating floods, mudslides and building collapses hit Ghana's Central Region over the weekend.

NADMO's Central Regional Director, Emmanuel Kwesi Dawood, confirmed 58 building collapses and 377 people internally displaced across 13 districts and municipalities, and appealed for support from the wider public.

Source: YEN.com.gh