The Ghana Meteorological Agency issued an 18-hour forecast for Saturday, June 27, 2026, warning of slight rain along the coastline and inland areas in the morning

Mountainous, hilly and forest areas are expected to experience mist or fog patches with reduced visibility in the early hours

Thunderstorms and rain are forecast to sweep over most parts of the country from the afternoon into the late evening hours

The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has issued an 18-hour weather forecast for Saturday, June 27, 2026, warning of slight rain along the coastline and parts of the inland areas in the morning, with thunderstorms expected to spread across most of the country by afternoon.

The Ghana Meteorological Agency forecasts areas likely to face rains and thunderstorms on Saturday, June 27, 2026. Image credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The bulletin, signed by duty forecaster Prince O. Koduah and issued at 0500 UTC, covers the period from 6 AM on June 27. It comes as Ghanaians remain on high alert following weeks of severe flooding that have claimed lives and destroyed property across the country.

GMet shares areas to face rain June 27

According to the GMet forecast, mountainous, hilly and forest areas are expected to experience mist or fog patches with reduced visibility during the early hours of the day. Slight rain is also anticipated along the coastline and parts of the inland areas during the morning period.

As the day progresses, mostly cloudy weather will dominate across the country.

From the afternoon into the late evening hours, GMet warns that thunderstorms or rain will affect most parts of the country. Residents in flood-prone areas are advised to take precautions given the scale of destruction already recorded in recent weeks.

The forecast is particularly significant for Accra, where communities have been grappling with some of the worst flooding in years. The Accra Metropolitan Assembly has previously published a list of flood-prone areas and safe havens to guide residents during periods of heavy rainfall.

GMet issued similar warnings in the days preceding this bulletin. YEN.com.gh reported on thunderstorm alerts issued for June 25 and June 26, reflecting an extended period of unsettled and dangerous weather conditions across Ghana.

The Twitter post shared by GMet about the areas in Ghana to face rain and thunderstorms on Saturday, June 27, is below.

Areas safe from floods in Accra

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly published a new list of flood-prone areas amid heightened flooding risks with marked safe locations for residents to seek shelter.

Ghana has faced severe flooding in June 2026 with many regions dealing with issues including the Upper East, Upper West, and Northern Region, according to a National Disaster Management Organisation a flooding overview

However, the poorly planned capital city, Accra, and the Greater Accra Region in general has faced the brunt of the flooding.

Areas named as flood prone by the AMA include Korle Gonno, Chorkor, Kaneshie, Awudome, Ngleshe, Mamprobi, Avenor, Gonteh, Jamestown, and others.

For each area, the AMA shared the safest location in the community to guide Ghanaians on safety during these floods.

The Facebook post shared by hthe AMA showing Accra's flood prone areas and corresponding safe space is below.

155 unsafe buildings marked for demolition in the Central Region. Image credit: Graphiconline

Source: UGC

155 unsafe buildings to be demolished

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that 155 unsafe buildings in the Central Region had been earmarked to be demolished amid the recent spate of rain and flooding in the country.

The decision was made following severe flooding that claimed 18 lives and displaced 377 residents in the coastal region.

Source: YEN.com.gh