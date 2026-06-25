The Ghana Meteorological Agency has forecast thunderstorms and rainfall in parts of the country later today, June 25

Morning conditions are expected to be cloudy with mist and fog affecting coastal, forest and mountainous areas

Sunny weather will dominate later in the day, but inland and areas slightly north of the coast may experience rain from late afternoon into the evening

The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has forecast thunderstorms and rainfall in parts of the country as weather conditions evolve throughout Thursday, June 25, 2026.

According to the agency, the early hours of the day are expected to be dominated by mostly cloudy skies across much of the country.

Ghana Meteorological Agency lists areas to face thunderstorms today, June 25, 2026. Photo credit: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

These conditions will be accompanied by mist and fog over coastal, forest and mountainous areas, potentially affecting visibility in those regions.

As the day progresses, GMet anticipates a transition to largely sunny weather nationwide.

However, there remains a likelihood of slight to moderate rainfall in some areas slightly north of the coastline, as well as inland locations, particularly from the late afternoon into the evening.

The agency has advised the public to remain alert to changing weather patterns and plan their activities accordingly.

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18 die in Central Region flooding

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that at least 18 people had died and nearly 9,000 residents have been affected after devastating floods, mudslides and building collapses hit Ghana's Central Region over the weekend.

NADMO's Central Regional Director Emmanuel Kwesi Dawood confirmed 58 building collapses and 377 people internally displaced across 13 districts and municipalities.

NADMO appealed to corporate bodies, NGOs and philanthropists to support affected families with food, mattresses, roofing sheets and medical supplies.

Source: YEN.com.gh