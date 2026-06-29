The Ghana Meteorological Agency has warned of thunderstorms and rainfall expected to affect parts of southern Ghana today, June 29, 2026

Rainfall of varying intensity is already impacting coastal and some inland areas, with mist or fog forecast over forest and mountainous regions

A westward-moving rainstorm from the Togo-Benin coast is expected to intensify conditions, bringing increased cloud cover and afternoon thunderstorms

The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has issued a weather alert warning of thunderstorms and rainfall expected to affect parts of southern Ghana today, Monday, June 29, 2026.

According to GMet, rain of varying intensity, with or without thunder, is currently affecting sections of the coastal belt and a few inland areas.

Ghana Meteorological Agency lists areas to face thunderstorms today, June 29, 2026. Photo credit: Getty Images.

Source: UGC

The agency noted that these conditions are likely to persist throughout the forecast period, accompanied by patches of mist or fog over forested and mountainous regions.

The agency further indicated that a weak to moderate rainstorm observed along the coast of Togo and Benin is expected to move westward.

This development is anticipated to increase cloud cover and trigger thunderstorms with rain across southern parts of Ghana from this morning into the afternoon hours.

Residents in affected areas are advised to remain cautious, particularly in regions prone to flooding, and to monitor further updates from the Meteorological Agency.

Read the GMet weather update on X below:

155 buildings marked for demolition

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that severe weekend floods in Ghana’s Central Region led to the identification of 155 unsafe buildings marked for demolition.

The disaster had claimed 18 lives and displaced 377 residents, prompting urgent interventions by authorities.

Emergency demolitions and drainage improvement plans were underway as officials move to prevent further loss of life during the rainy season.

Source: YEN.com.gh