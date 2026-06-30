Accra fashion designer Michael Brett Odoom, founder of The Cultured Man (Nateev), has suffered devastating losses after flash floods in Tse Addo

Machinery, fabrics and customer orders valued at about GH¢65,000 were destroyed, with thick mud and silt bringing all operations to a halt

Recovery efforts remained difficult as the entrepreneur grapples with total loss and widespread damage across the community

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Flash floods in Tse Addo have devastated Accra fashion designer Michael Brett Odoom, founder of The Cultured Man (Nateev).

The torrential downpours completely submerged his home and workshop, destroying machinery, fabrics and customer orders valued at roughly GH¢65,000.

Popular Accra fashion designer, Michael Brett Odoom. loses his GH¢65K to floods at Tse Addo. Photo credit: GhanaWeb.

Source: UGC

The deluge left the premises coated in thick silt and mud, bringing business operations to a complete halt.

Recovery efforts have been further complicated by dangerous wildlife, including snakes, seeking refuge inside the flooded building.

Faced with total loss, the entrepreneur revealed that all machinery and ruined textiles must be discarded.

Tse Addo remains one of the hardest-hit communities in the capital following the storm, which displaced hundreds of residents and submerged numerous properties.

“First of all, it started from my house. Everything is gone. I couldn’t even take anything. This outfit is not even mine; I had to borrow it from someone else to wear.”

“I came to the workshop and everything is sitting in water and mud — machines, fabrics, everything is gone. The whole place is messed up and we don’t even know where to start.”

“I don’t have anything. I’m a fashion designer; my home is flooded, my shop is flooded. We have to dispose of all these things.”

GNFS rescues 479 People

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the GNFS rescued 479 people over three days of intense emergencies involving flooding, fires, and a building collapse in Accra and Tema.

Despite the large-scale rescue operations involving multiple agencies, five deaths and one missing person were recorded.

Key incidents included mass evacuations at Tse Addo and Adabraka–Odawna, as well as a fuel tanker fire and a market blaze.

Source: YEN.com.gh