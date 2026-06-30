Ghanaian musician Reggie Rockstone has been massively hit by the flooding situation that hit Accra, Ghana, on Monday, June 29, 2026

In a video, cars and other properties of the artist were seen soaked in dirty water, with his family trapped on the second floor of his building

The situation has caught the attention of Ghanaians, sparking widespread concerns on social media, with many expressing their sympathy

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Popular Ghanaian artist Reggie Rockstone’s house has been flooded after the heavy downpour in Accra, Ghana.

Ghanaian artist Reggie Rockstone's house flooded after the June 29 heavy downpour. Image credit: Reggie Rockstone, ZionFelix

Source: Instagram

On June 29, 2026, parts of Ghana, most especially Accra and its surroundings, experienced hours of continuous rainfall, causing a devastating flooding crisis.

The heavy downpour overwhelmed the country's drainage systems, leading to the water spilling onto homes and major roads, threatening lives and properties.

According to reports, locations such as Kaneshie, Mallam, Spintex, Weija, Achimota, Madina and other flood-prone areas were among the worst affected.

A couple of videos sighted by YEN.com.gh saw goods, cars and belongings of residents being swiped away by the rainwater.

Emergency response teams such as the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) and the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) were deployed to assist affected people.

Watch the Instagram video of some parts of Accra flooded.

Reggie Rockstone hit by June 29 flood

Unfortunately, Ghanaian celebrities were not left out of the crisis, as Reggie Rockstone has been counted among the affected citizens.

In a video shared on Instagram by the Ghanaian blogger ZionFelix, the artist was reportedly trapped alongside his family on the first floor of his house, with dirty water covering his compound and hall area.

The footage showed Reggie Rockstone's properties, including cars, sofas, and other gadgets, soaked in muddy water.

One of the scenes that has sparked concerns online was a couple of snakes spotted in the stagnant water.

The Instagram video of Reggie Rockstone's flooded house is below.

Reggie Rockstone's flooded house sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh compiled social media reactions after a video of Reggie Rockstone's flooded house surfaced on social media, and below are some comments.

Mosaic wrote:

"I feel more for the animals because they had no hand in this, nor do they have the power to prevent this 😢."

Nana Benyin wrote:

"When these floods settle after a few days of dryness, these snakes will hide in sewages and cool hideouts, Which is going to be a serious safety risk."

Uncle Bigz wrote:

"They sell land for hundreds of thousands of dollars, yet there's no proper drainage infrastructure, we don't tax them, little to no planning, and inadequate oversight. Meanwhile, the burden falls on ordinary citizens, who end up suffering the consequences whenever flooding or other preventable problems occur."

Ruth wrote:

"This is scary, especially those snakes. And the guy on the roof awww. That’s why I prefer story building."

Adwoa wrote:

"Aww snake ooo is he okay 😢😢."

Severe flash floods struck the Tse Addo area on June 29, 2026, submerging luxury vehicles amidst growing concerns over inadequate drainage systems. Image credit: temajesusofficial/Insatgram

Source: UGC

Floodwaters carry away Tundra, other cars

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a devastating flash flood struck the upscale Tse Addo residential area in Accra, leaving several expensive luxury cars completely submerged following a heavy morning downpour.

In a viral video shared on Instagram by @temajesusofficial, multiple vehicles—including high-end sedans and SUVs—parked directly in front of modern apartment blocks were seen nearly fully covered by muddy floodwaters.

Source: YEN.com.gh