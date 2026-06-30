Accra floods and fires: GNFS rescues 479 People, but five dead, one missing

The GNFS rescued 479 people over three days of intense emergencies involving flooding, fires, and a building collapse in Accra and Tema

Despite the large-scale rescue operations involving multiple agencies, five deaths and one missing person were recorded

Key incidents included mass evacuations at Tse Addo and Adabraka–Odawna, as well as a fuel tanker fire and a market blaze

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) rescued 479 people over three chaotic days as torrential rain, severe fires, and a building collapse struck Accra and Tema.

Working alongside the military, police, and NADMO from Sunday to Tuesday, emergency teams managed to evacuate hundreds of stranded residents.

The GNFS rescues 479 people after Monday morning floods in Accra. Photo credit: Citinewsroom.

Source: UGC

However, a report by Citinewsroom stated that officials confirmed five fatalities, one injury, and one person missing.

The crisis began on Sunday with domestic and commercial fires in Accra. A more devastating fuel tanker inferno at Asutuare Junction destroyed a vehicle, leaving one person dead and another injured.

Monday’s heavy downpours caused widespread flooding. In a major joint operation at Tse Addo, rescuers saved 105 people, including 45 children.

Meanwhile, the TemanGNFS crews responded to 23 incidents, rescuing 12 people. Tragically, a female trader was swept away in Tema and remains missing.

On Monday, June 29, 2026, a four-storey building collapsed at Tabora, though all 12 occupants escaped unharmed.

By Tuesday, operations culminated in the Adabraka–Odawna corridor, where crews pulled over 300 people from rising waters.

Despite these efforts, four individuals drowned. The GNFS crews also contained a major fire at the nearby Odawna Rubber Market.

15 children and baby rescued by boat

YEN.com.gh reported that emergency teams in Tse Addo have rescued 15 children and an infant after severe flooding trapped families in their homes on Monday, June 29, 2026.

The operation was carried out using boats as torrential rains submerged low-lying areas and cut off access routes.

Authorities have since urged residents to exercise extreme caution as further downpours are forecast across the Greater Accra Region.

Source: YEN.com.gh