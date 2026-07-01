A young boy's lifeless body was discovered inside a trotro stranded in a gutter at Alajo after floodwaters from June 29

Interior Minister Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak told Parliament on June 30 that at least 12 people died and seven remained missing following the floods

The disaster displaced 7,761 households and affected more than 38,000 people across the Greater Accra Region

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A young boy has been found dead inside a commercial minibus, commonly known as a trotro, after the vehicle was discovered lodged in a gutter in Alajo, Accra, following Monday's devastating flooding.

The minibus came to light on Wednesday, once floodwaters in the area began to subside.

More Tragedy in Alajo: Boy Found Dead in Trotro Swept Away by Floods

Source: Facebook

Citi News reported that residents who approached the stranded vehicle to inspect it found the boy's body inside. The victim has not been officially identified, and authorities have yet to establish how he came to be trapped in the trotro at the time of the floods.

The find comes as the human cost of Monday's heavy rainfall continues to mount across the Greater Accra Region.

Speaking in Parliament on Tuesday, June 30, Interior Minister Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak confirmed that at least 12 people had died as a direct result of the flooding, with seven others still unaccounted for as of Tuesday morning.

The minister also disclosed that the disaster displaced 7,761 households and affected more than 38,000 people nationally, after hours of torrential rain overwhelmed drainage infrastructure and inundated communities across several parts of the country.

Emergency responders and disaster management officials are continuing to assess the full scale of the destruction while carrying out search, rescue and recovery operations in affected communities. Efforts to account for missing persons and provide support to displaced families remain active across the region.

Source: YEN.com.gh