Nigerian businessman Big Joe was shot dead by unidentified gunmen outside his shop in South Africa

His close friend broke the news on June 29, sharing a tribute post that drew widespread grief online

The killing has reignited concerns about the safety of Nigerian and African foreign nationals doing business in South Africa

A Nigerian businessman popularly known as Big Joe has been killed after gunmen opened fire on him outside his shop in Witbank, Emalahleni, in South Africa's Mpumalanga Province on Sunday, 29 June.

Attackers shot Big Joe multiple times before fleeing the scene. The circumstances surrounding the attack have not been fully confirmed, and no arrests have been publicly announced.

Nigerian Businessman Big Joe Shot Dead Outside His Shop In South Africa

Source: Getty Images

Tuko reported that Musician and close friend Slamd D Emmanuel broke the news on Monday, 29 June, sharing a tribute post on Instagram.

The post drew an immediate and emotional response from Nigerians both on the continent and across the diaspora.

The announcement prompted widespread grief and anger online, with many who knew Big Joe describing him as a hard-working entrepreneur whose life was cut short senselessly.

Big Joe's killing has deepened anxieties about the wellbeing of Nigerian nationals and other African foreign nationals running businesses in South Africa.

The country has long grappled with anti-immigrant sentiment, which has at various points erupted into violent attacks on shop owners and traders from other parts of the continent.

Some commentators on social media have raised questions about whether the shooting was connected to broader xenophobic tensions or stemmed from more personal circumstances, though no definitive motive has been established.

Big Joe's death has added to a growing list of Nigerian traders who have lost their lives while building livelihoods in South Africa, deepening calls for greater protection of foreign nationals in the country.

This death came ahead of the June 30, 2026, nationwide protest by groups upset with illegal immigration in South Africa.

Thousands of people marched in South Africa's main cities to demand that all undocumented migrants leave the country.

Xenophobia has long been an issue in South Africa and has sometimes led to violence.

According to the African Centre for Migration and Society's (ACMS) xenophobic violence tracker Xenowatch, two people have been killed this year.

In 2008, more than 60 people died during a wave of rioting against non-South Africans.

Cyril Ramaphosa speaks on June 30 protest

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that South African President Cyril Ramaphosa cautioned citizens and organisers planning demonstrations against undocumented immigration.

In a statement, President Ramaphosa said that the country’s immigration system requires substantial reform.

He indicated that the government is already taking steps to tighten border management and increase enforcement.

Source: YEN.com.gh