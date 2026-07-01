Massive anti-immigration protests in South Africa, led by groups such as Operation Dudula, have sparked panic

The unrest followed an unofficial 30 June deadline for undocumented migrants to leave the country, with reports of isolated violence

While activists blame migrants for unemployment and crime, rights groups and President Cyril Ramaphosa have condemned the movement

Massive anti-immigration protests organised by groups such as Operation Dudula have triggered widespread panic and displacement across South Africa.

The demonstrations peaked following an unofficial June 30 deadline set by activists for undocumented migrants to leave the country.

What happened during South Africa's anti-immigration protests on June 30, 2026. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: Youtube

A report by GhanaWeb indicated that in Johannesburg and Durban, columns of protesters marched through business districts. Fearing violence and looting, most local businesses closed.

While march leader Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma claimed, “We are not calling for violence. No one will be killed on June 30 and no looting will take place in our name,” isolated looting and targeted attacks did occur.

Several migrants were killed in the weeks leading up to the deadline.

Thousands of foreign nationals have fled their homes, sleeping outside consulates while awaiting emergency repatriation by governments including Malawi, Nigeria and Ghana.

Protesters blame migrants for unemployment and crime, with figure Ngizwe Mchunu stating, “It is time for our government to put South Africa first.”

However, data shows foreign nationals comprise only 4% of the population.

Rights groups and President Cyril Ramaphosa have condemned the movement, arguing that vulnerable migrants are being unfairly scapegoated for systemic economic issues and infrastructure failures.

Ghanaians in SA moved to safe houses

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that around 900 Ghanaian nationals awaiting repatriation from South Africa had been moved to safe zones ahead of planned anti-immigration protests.

Ghana’s High Commission said evacuation arrangements are being finalised, but delays have been caused by competing deportation operations.

He added that they remained in contact with South African authorities to ensure the safe and orderly return of affected Ghanaians.

Source: YEN.com.gh