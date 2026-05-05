Attorney General drops corruption charges against former NAFCO CEO Abdul-Wahab Hanan and his wife

Previous allegations included money laundering and financial loss to the state exceeding GH₵300 million

Withdrawal concludes a high-profile case without disclosing the reasons behind the decision

The Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Dr Dominic Ayine, has reportedly withdrawn all charges against the former Chief Executive Officer of the National Food Buffer Stock Company (NAFCO), Abdul-Wahab Hanan, and his wife, Faiza Wuni.

News of the withdrawal emerged via a social media update shared by TV3 Ghana on Tuesday, 5 May 2026.

Attorney General Dr Dominic Ayine, reportedly withdraws all the charges against the ex-NAFCO CEO, Abdul-Wahab Hanan and his wife, Faiza Wuni/Photo credit: UGC.

Source: UGC

Prior to this development, the former NAFCO head and his associates were facing a litany of serious allegations, including money laundering, theft, and causing a financial loss to the state exceeding GH₵300 million.

Detailed allegations against Abdul-Wahab Hanan

The case against Hanan Abdul-Wahab was first outlined in detail during a press conference held by Dr Ayine on Wednesday, 22 October 2025.

At the time, the Attorney-General alleged that the former CEO had siphoned public funds to purchase various high-end properties and had moved substantial amounts of cash into several different bank accounts.

Investigations conducted by the state reportedly traced the financing of these assets back to illicit financial dealings connected to NAFCO's operations during Abdul-Wahab’s leadership.

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Significant property portfolio linked to Abdul-Wahab

The prosecution had previously identified an extensive list of assets allegedly acquired by the couple through illegal means. These properties included:

Chain Homes: A five-bedroom residence valued at US$1,625,000.

Cantonments: A three-bedroom house worth US$600,000.

Airport Development Area: Plots of land valued at US$750,000.

Tamale: A 17-bedroom boutique hotel in Gumani estimated at US$250,000.

A four-bedroom bungalow in Dzorwulu valued at GH₵4,142,451 and a 0.32-acre plot of government land worth GH₵307,200.

Furthermore, the Attorney General’s office had linked Abdul-Wahab to a petrol station under construction on the Tamale-Bolgatanga Highway, as well as additional properties in Labone and Airport Hills.

Abdul-Wahab 's alleged complex financial transfers

Central to the state's initial case was the claim that between 2017 and 2024, Abdul-Wahab collaborated with Richard Sam-Asante and Bismark Owusu Boakye to divert GH₵78,269,084.04 from NAFCO’s coffers.

These funds were allegedly sent to a private firm at Republic Bank and Ecobank associated with the CEO, his wife, and certain company staff.

The prosecution also highlighted several specific transfers made through an entity known as Sawtina Enterprise. These included:

Transfer to Wahab Abdul-Wahab: GH₵16,179,137.25

Transfer to Alqarni Enterprise: GH₵23,913,964.90

Transfer to Fa-Hausa Ventures: GH₵500,000.00

Transfer to Chain Homes Ghana Ltd: GH₵550,000.00

Despite the gravity of these accusations and the specific financial figures provided by the Ministry of Justice last year, the decision to withdraw the charges marks an abrupt conclusion to one of the most high-profile corruption cases in recent times.

The reasons behind the Attorney-General's decision to drop the charges have not yet been fully disclosed.

Source: YEN.com.gh