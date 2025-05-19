Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson has hailed the strong performance of the Ghana Cedi, calling it a remarkable turnaround.

Speaking on May 13, 2025, Forson noted that cedi had appreciated by 16.7% against the US dollar year-to-date, reversing a 13.4% depreciation over the same period in 2024.

Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson hails the strong performance of the cedi. Source: Ministry of Finance, Ghana

Source: Facebook

“The cedi has solidified its position as the standout performer among global currencies."

During the inauguration of the Ghana Gold Board's board, Forson attributed the surge to a carefully coordinated policy framework.

“This rally stems from a robust policy framework, underpinned by synchronised monetary and fiscal measures, as well as a favourable global context."

He noted that stringent monetary policy by the Bank of Ghana, aggressive liquidity sterilisation, and prudent public finance management had worked in tandem to achieve this outcome.

In addition to sound policy, Ghana’s foreign exchange inflows from gold, cocoa, and remittances played a vital role.

According to the Minister, the softening US dollar amid global uncertainties also contributed to the local currency’s appreciation.

“Our foreign exchange reserves at the Bank of Ghana reached a record high in April 2025, surpassing targets set under the IMF-supported programme ahead of schedule."

Praise for the GoldBod

Forson highlighted the role of the Goldbod initiative, saying it has strengthened the Cedi.

"It will change how both the Ghana cedi and Ghana’s foreign exchange accumulation will behave in the future.”

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh